Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Save up to $200 on Edge (2025) and get $200 smartwatch for free with Motorola’s latest deal

The offer is obviously unmissable, so don't miss out and save now!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a green Edge (2025).
Looking for a capable phone that won’t drill a hole in your wallet? We think this deal on the Motorola Edge (2025) will tickle your fancy.

Right now, you can grab this solid mid-ranger for $100 off its price at the official Motorola store. And if you have an old phone lying around, you can slash an additional $100 by trading it in. The tech giant claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins. But wait—there’s more! Motorola is also tossing in a free Moto Watch Fit, saving you an extra $200. That means you could enjoy a whopping $400 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and get the $100 trade-in discount.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save up to $200 at Motorola!

$349 99
$549 99
$200 off (36%)
Motorola is offering a sweet $100 discount on its latest Edge phone. In addition, you can save an extra $100 off by trading in an eligible device. To top this off, you can also score a free Moto Watch Fit, which would normally set you back about $200. This is an unmissable deal, so don't wait around and save now!
Buy at Motorola


Obviously, this is an offer you don’t want to miss out on. Plus, the Edge (2025) offers a lot in return, so the massive savings aren’t the only reason why you should act fast and capitalize on this deal. While it’s not a powerhouse, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM deliver reliable performance, allowing it to tackle most tasks with ease.

Moreover, it rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, delivering an incredible viewing experience for the price, while its 50MP main camera allows you to take decent-looking photos.

So, when you factor in its capabilities, the fact that it’s one of the best mid-range phones on the market, and that you can currently save big time, including scoring a free fitness tracker, we believe this is a phenomenal deal you shouldn’t pass up. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and save with this promo now!

Save up to $200 on Edge (2025) and get $200 smartwatch for free with Motorola’s latest deal

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless