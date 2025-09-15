Save up to $200 on Edge (2025) and get $200 smartwatch for free with Motorola’s latest deal
The offer is obviously unmissable, so don't miss out and save now!
Looking for a capable phone that won’t drill a hole in your wallet? We think this deal on the Motorola Edge (2025) will tickle your fancy.
Right now, you can grab this solid mid-ranger for $100 off its price at the official Motorola store. And if you have an old phone lying around, you can slash an additional $100 by trading it in. The tech giant claims it offers such a discount with most trade-ins. But wait—there’s more! Motorola is also tossing in a free Moto Watch Fit, saving you an extra $200. That means you could enjoy a whopping $400 in savings if you take advantage of this deal and get the $100 trade-in discount.
Obviously, this is an offer you don’t want to miss out on. Plus, the Edge (2025) offers a lot in return, so the massive savings aren’t the only reason why you should act fast and capitalize on this deal. While it’s not a powerhouse, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM deliver reliable performance, allowing it to tackle most tasks with ease.
Moreover, it rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support, delivering an incredible viewing experience for the price, while its 50MP main camera allows you to take decent-looking photos.
So, when you factor in its capabilities, the fact that it’s one of the best mid-range phones on the market, and that you can currently save big time, including scoring a free fitness tracker, we believe this is a phenomenal deal you shouldn’t pass up. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and save with this promo now!
