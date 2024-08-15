The sleek Motorola Edge (2023) is 50% off and a real steal for any budget-conscious enthusiast
We recently shared that the new mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon, and you can snag it at a sweet $100 discount. And while this is an awesome and unmissable deal, you may want to go for the Motorola Edge (2023) instead if you are on a budget.
Right now, this beauty is available at a jaw-dropping 50% price cut on Amazon, letting you save a whopping $300. So, you can get a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space for just under $300 if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this offer today.
We should note that the discount has been available for a few weeks now. So, it's highly advisable to act quickly and snatch this gem now, as you never know when the offer will expire. Given that the phone is a real bargain at its current price and has never been discounted this much before, it would be a shame to miss out on the opportunity to get one on the cheap.
Powered by a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy can easily handle tasks without any drama. In addition, it sports a gorgeous 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. The display also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ support, allowing you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows with vibrant colors.
Now, let's address the elephant in the room. We all know that Motorola phones offer a lot, but their update policy isn't the best. So, the question is: how long will the Motorola Edge (2023) receive updates? Well, the phone ships with Android 13 and is eligible for two major OS updates. It will also receive security patches for three years.
Overall, the Motorola Edge (2023) is definitely among the best phones on the market and is a real budget delight while on sale at its current 50% discount. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and getting this sleek-looking fella now while the offer is still available!
On the battery front, you're getting a 4,400 mAh power cell, which can last you the whole day on a single charge. As for the cameras, the 50 MP main unit and 32 MP selfie snapper take decent-looking photos, though they aren't quite flagship-level quality.
Things that are NOT allowed: