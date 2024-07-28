At 50% off, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) sells for under $300 and is absolutely unmissable
There has never been a better time to get the sleek Motorola Edge (2023)! Right now, the 256GB version of this beauty is on sale at a bonkers 50% discount, slashing a whole $300 off on this gorgeous phone. This means you can treat yourself to a unit for just under $300 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal now.
Packed with a Dimensity 7030 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this fella is more than capable of handling most tasks, including demanding games, with ease. Additionally, it comes with a beautiful 6.6-inch display, featuring a sharp 2400 x 1080p resolution and a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate. Plus, with a peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ support, your favorite movies and TV shows will pop with vibrant colors and better brightness.
Motorola is famous for its poor update policy, so you may be wondering how many updates the phone has left. Well, this bad boy comes with Android 13 out of the box and will get two major OS updates along with three years of security patches. So, it still has some life left in it.
As you can see, the Motorola Edge (2023) is among the best phones out there and is a true bargain at its current 50% discount. So, don't dilly-dally and save big on this amazing phone now!
To highlight how great this offer is, note that the phone has never been discounted by that much on Amazon. The biggest discount we've ever seen before this one was 42%, which reduced the price by $250. So, yeah! This is an unmissable deal! That's why we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of it now, as the phone is a real steal at its current price.
And fret not, as the phone also has good battery life. The 4,400 mAh power cell on board easily lasts all day without needing any top-ups. It's also capable of taking decent-looking photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies. However, we should also point out that they don't quite stack up against higher-end phones.
