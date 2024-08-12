The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The latest Motorola phones are definitely in the spotlight today. Earlier, we shared a fantastic Razr+ (2024) deal at Best Buy. And now, the Edge (2024) is back to its best price on Amazon. Yep, you can again save $100 on the latest non-Plus Edge model, which normally costs about $550.
We first spotted the generous price cut during Prime Day, and it stayed on for about a week after the event, returning today once again. By the way, it's not just Amazon offering the $100 price cut, as you can also find the Edge (2024) for just under $450 at the Motorola Store and Best Buy.
Firstly, it sports a good-looking 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates. The display boasts higher peak brightness than its predecessor, the Edge (2023), and also has HDR10+ support.
How does the latest Edge perform on the camera front? Not bad, but not jaw-droppingly good, either. The rear camera configuration lacks a telephoto lens, so you shouldn't expect remarkable zoom performance. Still, you can take detailed, mostly color-accurate photos with the 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor.
The mid-range phone additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging speeds that promises over 17.5 hours of browsing. When you add the IP68 rating and the 256GB storage on deck to the package, you can see what makes the Edge (2024) one of the better value-for-money options.
Does it have enough to meet your specific needs? Well, that's something you'd have to figure out. What we can say for sure is that it's a fantastic everyday option with its beautiful screen, respectable camera, and good battery life. And now it's back to its best price on Amazon, making it more affordable than usual!
We first spotted the generous price cut during Prime Day, and it stayed on for about a week after the event, returning today once again. By the way, it's not just Amazon offering the $100 price cut, as you can also find the Edge (2024) for just under $450 at the Motorola Store and Best Buy.
This bad boy certainly isn't in the same league as the best Android phones. But if you don't care much about the latest and greatest, chances are you'd be pretty happy with what this Motorola device brings to the table.
Firstly, it sports a good-looking 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates. The display boasts higher peak brightness than its predecessor, the Edge (2023), and also has HDR10+ support.
Aside from the display, this fella has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 doing its magic under its hood. While this chipset doesn't deliver blazing-fast performance that can give the OnePlus 12R a run for its money, it's still more than OK for daily tasks.
How does the latest Edge perform on the camera front? Not bad, but not jaw-droppingly good, either. The rear camera configuration lacks a telephoto lens, so you shouldn't expect remarkable zoom performance. Still, you can take detailed, mostly color-accurate photos with the 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor.
The mid-range phone additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging speeds that promises over 17.5 hours of browsing. When you add the IP68 rating and the 256GB storage on deck to the package, you can see what makes the Edge (2024) one of the better value-for-money options.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
12 Aug, 2024The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
08 Aug, 2024Probably the best Motorola Edge (2024) deal yet bundles the mid-range phone with free Bose earbuds
06 Aug, 2024The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is $300 cheaper and a delight at the official store
28 Jul, 2024At 50% off, the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) sells for under $300 and is absolutely unmissable
24 Jul, 2024Brilliant Motorola Edge+ (2023) deal keeps it under the $500 mark on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: