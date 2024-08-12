Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) drops back to its best price on Amazon
The latest Motorola phones are definitely in the spotlight today. Earlier, we shared a fantastic Razr+ (2024) deal at Best Buy. And now, the Edge (2024) is back to its best price on Amazon. Yep, you can again save $100 on the latest non-Plus Edge model, which normally costs about $550.

Save $100 on the Motorola Edge (2024) at Amazon

Do you remember Amazon's Prime Day deal on the mid-range Edge (2024)? Well, it's back! That's right, you can once again get the Motorola phone at its best price. It's now $100 cheaper than usual and a real treat. Get yours now!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

We first spotted the generous price cut during Prime Day, and it stayed on for about a week after the event, returning today once again. By the way, it's not just Amazon offering the $100 price cut, as you can also find the Edge (2024) for just under $450 at the Motorola Store and Best Buy.

This bad boy certainly isn't in the same league as the best Android phones. But if you don't care much about the latest and greatest, chances are you'd be pretty happy with what this Motorola device brings to the table.

Firstly, it sports a good-looking 6.6-inch pOLED screen with 144Hz max refresh rates. The display boasts higher peak brightness than its predecessor, the Edge (2023), and also has HDR10+ support.

Aside from the display, this fella has the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 doing its magic under its hood. While this chipset doesn't deliver blazing-fast performance that can give the OnePlus 12R a run for its money, it's still more than OK for daily tasks.

How does the latest Edge perform on the camera front? Not bad, but not jaw-droppingly good, either. The rear camera configuration lacks a telephoto lens, so you shouldn't expect remarkable zoom performance. Still, you can take detailed, mostly color-accurate photos with the 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor.

The mid-range phone additionally packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging speeds that promises over 17.5 hours of browsing. When you add the IP68 rating and the 256GB storage on deck to the package, you can see what makes the Edge (2024) one of the better value-for-money options.

Does it have enough to meet your specific needs? Well, that's something you'd have to figure out. What we can say for sure is that it's a fantastic everyday option with its beautiful screen, respectable camera, and good battery life. And now it's back to its best price on Amazon, making it more affordable than usual!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

