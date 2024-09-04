The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon
Attention, bargain hunters! Amazon has just released an all-new, never-before-seen discount on one of the best budget phones from Motorola. For a short while, you can snatch the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for 30% off its new list price at Amazon (which is almost $275). In other words, you can now grab the device for under $190.
Android phone at the same price on Best Buy, Walmart, or the official Motorola Store. So, if you've been looking for an affordable 5G-ready phone for everyday tasks, quickly jump at this chance to get the battery life beast at its new best price!
Since it comes with an entry-level MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip and not a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Motorola phone can't handle demanding apps and games. However, you should be able to enjoy a mostly smooth day-to-day experience without too many hiccups. There's also 256GB of storage on deck and a large 5,000mAh battery that should last you quite a bit.
If you don't really want a new phone with Android 13 out of the box, consider the more contemporary Moto G 5G (2024). This puppy is more affordable as it has an MSRP of about $200. However, you can now get one for 10% off, meaning it's slightly cheaper than the 2023-released G Power model.
The latest Moto G 5G arrives with Android 14, arguably its main advantage over last year's battery champ. Aside from that, you get faster charging speeds (18W compared to 15W) and a slightly larger screen measuring 6.6 inches. Performance-wise, both phones are quite similar, and the same applies to their camera configuration.
Don't go before checking out other important differences via our Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) specs comparison page.
Right off the bat, we should warn you not to expect wonders from this puppy. With its sub-$300 price, it's obviously not as buffed-up as the Galaxy S24 lineup or any other of the best Android phones. Still, it has a decent 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates and dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, giving you a satisfactory streaming experience.
Certainly appealing at its new all-time low, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) isn't your only option from the budget phone world. Check out this alternative.
Another Motorola phone awaits your attention
