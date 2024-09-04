Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) sells like hot cakes at its new best price on Amazon

Attention, bargain hunters! Amazon has just released an all-new, never-before-seen discount on one of the best budget phones from Motorola. For a short while, you can snatch the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for 30% off its new list price at Amazon (which is almost $275). In other words, you can now grab the device for under $190.

Save 30% on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon

This fantastic new deal at Amazon lets you get the budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its new best price! The phone is now under the $190 mark, a price tag you won't find at rival stores like Motorola.com or Best Buy! Act fast, this is a limited-time deal.
$83 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Not only is this new offer super generous, but it's also exclusive. How so? Well, you won't find the Android phone at the same price on Best Buy, Walmart, or the official Motorola Store. So, if you've been looking for an affordable 5G-ready phone for everyday tasks, quickly jump at this chance to get the battery life beast at its new best price!

Right off the bat, we should warn you not to expect wonders from this puppy. With its sub-$300 price, it's obviously not as buffed-up as the Galaxy S24 lineup or any other of the best Android phones. Still, it has a decent 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates and dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, giving you a satisfactory streaming experience.

Since it comes with an entry-level MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip and not a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Motorola phone can't handle demanding apps and games. However, you should be able to enjoy a mostly smooth day-to-day experience without too many hiccups. There's also 256GB of storage on deck and a large 5,000mAh battery that should last you quite a bit.

Certainly appealing at its new all-time low, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) isn't your only option from the budget phone world. Check out this alternative.

Another Motorola phone awaits your attention


If you don't really want a new phone with Android 13 out of the box, consider the more contemporary Moto G 5G (2024). This puppy is more affordable as it has an MSRP of about $200. However, you can now get one for 10% off, meaning it's slightly cheaper than the 2023-released G Power model.

Get the Moto G 5G (2024) and save 10%

The Moto G 5G (2024) is a suitable G Power 5G (2023) alternative at its current price. This model features a more contemporary OS (Android 14) and now sells for 10% off at Amazon. Get one and save.
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

The latest Moto G 5G arrives with Android 14, arguably its main advantage over last year's battery champ. Aside from that, you get faster charging speeds (18W compared to 15W) and a slightly larger screen measuring 6.6 inches. Performance-wise, both phones are quite similar, and the same applies to their camera configuration.

Don't go before checking out other important differences via our Moto G Power 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) specs comparison page.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

