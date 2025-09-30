Mint Mobile will soon become another option for home internet service





Guillermo breaks the news: Mint Mobile's "Minternet" is on the horizon!

Last night, things got a little wild on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when Guillermo, in a hilarious bid to take over from Ryan Reynolds as Mint Mobile's spokesperson, dropped a major bombshell. He revealed that Mint Mobile’s 5G Home "Minternet" is "coming soon." The reveal was followed by



This is big news for anyone looking for new home internet options. While details are still scarce, the announcement itself generated a buzz, especially with the comedic twist of Guillermo's takeover attempt. It's clear Mint Mobile wants us to pay attention to their next move.





For now, Mint Mobile is playing it close to the chest, simply stating, "trust them because we want to stay tuned for more info coming soon." It's a classic teaser, but given their track record for shaking up the mobile market, it's worth keeping an eye on.

Why this is more interesting than many might think





T-Mobile already has its own, very popular 5G Home Internet service. So, Mint Mobile getting into 5G home internet, could be a big deal for anyone wanting to ditch their traditional ISP. However, another factor that makes this situation fascinating is the fact that Mint Mobile is an MVNO that runs on T-Mobile 's network, andalready has its own, very popular 5G Home Internet service.





One would think they're piggybacking off the same T-Mobile network for this, and that's almost certainly the case. This means Mint's "Minternet" will likely be a rebranded version of T-Mobile 's service, just running on the same pipes. This isn't a bad thing; in fact, it could be fantastic for consumers. You'd be getting access to T-Mobile 's robust 5G network, but with Mint's signature aggressive pricing and straightforward plans.





A minty fresh alternative?





I'm genuinely excited about Mint Mobile diving into the home internet space and what their plans will look like. Would I buy it? Absolutely, if it makes sense financially and the service works well. I'd probably not jump into it right away, as I would first want to hear some feedback regarding coverage in my area. I currently have Fiber service in my house, but have longed looked at 5G home internet as an additional line for maybe my work computer and for streaming, while the rest of the family uses the existing service. We'll have to wait and see what Mint brings to the table once the service is officially launched.

