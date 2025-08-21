Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Something is happening with your Apple Watch blood oxygen – and it's headed to court

This time, a federal agency is being sued.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
Apple Watch from up close.
The US Customs and Border Protection agency is being sued by Masimo, a company that develops medical monitoring technology. The reason? Why, Apple, of course: and to be more precise: the Apple Watch.

Masimo has filed the lawsuit over the Custom's recent decision to permit Apple to import Apple Watches equipped with blood-oxygen reading capabilities despite an ongoing patent dispute.

Is Masimo going to win this one?

Vote View Result


In its filing, Masimo argued that Customs reversed a previous ruling without notice, allowing Apple to bring back pulse oximetry technology in its watches. The company said it only discovered the agency's August 1 decision after Apple publicly announced the return of the feature last week.

As we told you, this would surely make many end users happy, since access to the blood oxygen tracking feature was disabled on the latest Apple Watch models for nearly a year.

The health tool, first introduced in 2020, was removed from Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 units sold in the US after medical technology company Masimo accused Apple of infringing on its patents that have to do with pulse oximetry tech.

In late 2023, the US International Trade Commission sided with Masimo, which led Customs officials to block Apple from selling watches with the feature enabled.

Rather than pull its newest models from store shelves, Apple left the sensor hardware in place but disabled the function on US devices, meaning customers could still buy the watches but could not take a blood oxygen reading. An outstanding move.

This move allowed Apple to maintain sales while it searched for a legal and technical solution that would comply with Customs' order.



That solution (that is now dragging Apple back to court again) is in the form of two software updates, iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1. With these updates, blood oxygen readings will once again be available, but wait until you hear how it all works.

Instead of being processed directly on the watch, the measurements are now calculated on the paired iPhone. Users will find their results in the Health app under the Respiratory section rather than in the Blood Oxygen app on the watch itself. Apple said this change aligns with the revised terms of Customs' approval.

Recommended Stories
Masimo contended that Customs' approval was issued without the company's participation and lacked adequate justification, undermining Masimo's legal protections.

The company told the court that Customs is responsible for enforcing ITC exclusion orders, not creating exceptions that weaken them. Masimo is now asking a Washington court to overturn the agency's decision and maintain the block on Apple Watches containing the disputed technology.

Something is happening with your Apple Watch blood oxygen – and it&#039;s headed to court
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

 

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
Lenovo's high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its lowest price
Lenovo's high-end Legion Tab Gen 3 has once again dropped to its lowest price

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless