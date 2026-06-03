The Legion Tab Gen 3 is back in the spotlight at a price you can't ignore









Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: now 30% off $386 99 $549 99 $163 off (30%) The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is now down by a huge 30% at the official store, bringing it under the $400 mark for the first time in four months. The device delivers excellent potential for all sorts of daily tasks and features a great-looking display. Grab yours at the official store with this epic deal while it lasts. Buy at Lenovo Check out today's best deals! Recommended For You



In other words, it's now sporting a super-rare discount that makes it an excellent pick for compact tablet fans. And while I wouldn't normally recommend this fella when its successor is also on sale, the



Meanwhile, at $386.99, this model delivers quite a lot. It sports a compact 8.8-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and sharp 2.5K resolution. Thanks to its



While it packs a 6,550mAh battery, the Legion Tab Gen 3 delivers days of standby battery life, which is another solid advantage. You can also charge it at 65W (and it ships with a charging adapter in the box!).



Although the tablet ships with



Speaking of price, it's definitely the huge 30% discount that makes this fella a standout choice. Sure, the newer model brings even more to the table, but it's significantly pricier. Don't think twice and save big on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 while this promo lasts. In other words, it's now sporting a super-rare discount that makes it an excellent pick for compact tablet fans. And while I wouldn't normally recommend this fella when its successor is also on sale, the Legion Tab Gen 5 is going at a significantly higher price of $699.99 right now.Meanwhile, at $386.99, this model delivers quite a lot. It sports a compact 8.8-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and sharp 2.5K resolution. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it remains a solid choice for gaming, multitasking, and casual browsing alike.While it packs a 6,550mAh battery, the Legion Tab Gen 3 delivers days of standby battery life, which is another solid advantage. You can also charge it at 65W (and it ships with a charging adapter in the box!).Although the tablet ships with Android 14 out of the box, it still receives OS upgrades (up to Android 17 ), while security patches should continue until 2028. That means the device is still a safe investment for compact tablet buyers seeking solid power at a great price.Speaking of price, it's definitely the huge 30% discount that makes this fella a standout choice. Sure, the newer model brings even more to the table, but it's significantly pricier. Don't think twice and save big on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 while this promo lasts.

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Are you looking for a high-end tablet with solid gaming potential and an asking price that's just impossible to ignore? The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is absolutely the one to get right now.Not only is this bad boy on sale, but it's currently down by a massive 30% at the official store. This discount may not look like much, so let me explain. The last time this particular model was cheaper was back in February.