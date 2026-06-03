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The Legion Tab Gen 3 is back in the spotlight at a price you can't ignore

Lenovo's latest sale makes this tablet surprisingly affordable for the first time in months.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 on a white background.
This epic discount makes the Legion Tab Gen 3 worth grabbing again. | Image by Lenovo

Are you looking for a high-end tablet with solid gaming potential and an asking price that's just impossible to ignore? The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is absolutely the one to get right now.

Not only is this bad boy on sale, but it's currently down by a massive 30% at the official store. This discount may not look like much, so let me explain. The last time this particular model was cheaper was back in February. 

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: now 30% off
$386 99
$549 99
$163 off (30%)
The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is now down by a huge 30% at the official store, bringing it under the $400 mark for the first time in four months. The device delivers excellent potential for all sorts of daily tasks and features a great-looking display. Grab yours at the official store with this epic deal while it lasts.
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In other words, it's now sporting a super-rare discount that makes it an excellent pick for compact tablet fans. And while I wouldn't normally recommend this fella when its successor is also on sale, the Legion Tab Gen 5 is going at a significantly higher price of $699.99 right now. 

Meanwhile, at $386.99, this model delivers quite a lot. It sports a compact 8.8-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and sharp 2.5K resolution. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it remains a solid choice for gaming, multitasking, and casual browsing alike. 

While it packs a 6,550mAh battery, the Legion Tab Gen 3 delivers days of standby battery life, which is another solid advantage. You can also charge it at 65W (and it ships with a charging adapter in the box!).

Although the tablet ships with Android 14 out of the box, it still receives OS upgrades (up to Android 17), while security patches should continue until 2028. That means the device is still a safe investment for compact tablet buyers seeking solid power at a great price.

Speaking of price, it's definitely the huge 30% discount that makes this fella a standout choice. Sure, the newer model brings even more to the table, but it's significantly pricier. Don't think twice and save big on the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 while this promo lasts.
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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