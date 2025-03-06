GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung G-Fold versus Z-Fold tri-fold. Here's the difference in a new video.

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Image of the Huawei Mate XT
It's been a very fulfilling week for tech enthusiasts, with tons of coverage around the interesting new smartphones and futuristic concepts that were displayed during MWC 2025 in Barcelona. However, you might have missed one exhibit in particular that might be of interest to you if foldable smartphones are your cup of tea — especially those tri-folding ones.

At the Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) suite, a video captured by Ross Young, VP at Counterpoint Research, demonstrated both the "G-Fold" and "Z-Fold" styles, offering insight into potential future devices. This is particularly relevant when considering the rumored "Galaxy G Fold" from Samsung and how it might diverge from existing models like the Huawei Mate XT, which utilizes a Z-fold mechanism.

In the video, the first thing you see is the "Flex G" configuration, which folds inwards twice. However, it then pans to the "Flex S" design, which is more in line with what Huawei is currently using in their trifold, folding inwards and outwards in a "Z" shape.


To understand the core difference, it's essential to define these folding styles. The Z-fold, as seen in the Huawei Mate XT, features a display that wraps around the outside of the device when folded. This means the screen is always exposed. In contrast, the G-fold, as suggested by the SDC demonstration, involves an inward fold, similar to a book. This design places the display on the inside when folded, providing protection.

The choice of folding style has significant implications for durability and user experience. Outward-folding designs, while offering a seamless, larger display when unfolded, are more susceptible to scratches and damage since the screen is constantly exposed. Inward-folding designs, on the other hand, prioritize screen protection but may result in a more compact external display or require an additional outer screen.

The SDC demonstration, while not a direct confirmation of Samsung's future plans, offers a clear indication of the company's research and development efforts in foldable display technology. The ability to observe both folding styles side-by-side provides a valuable comparison for consumers and industry analysts. The potential "Galaxy G Fold" adopting an inward-folding mechanism would put it in a different category than the Huawei Mate XT, which could have an impact on consumer preference.

Personally, I think the choice between an inward or outward fold is a matter of prioritizing screen protection versus a continuous large display. For those who frequently use their devices in challenging environments, an inward fold might offer greater peace of mind. However, the appeal of a large, unbroken display on an outward-folding device is undeniable. The evolution of foldable technology will likely depend on how manufacturers balance these competing factors.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless