Walmart’s latest deal makes you love the popular JBL Xtreme 4 even more

The speaker is one of the best on the market and is a must-have at its current price. Save while you can!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an extremely loud and durable Bluetooth speaker at a hefty discount? Well, if you answered with ‘absolutely yes!’ then you’re in the right place.

During our usual 24/7 hunt for unmissable deals, we noticed that the well-loved JBL Xtreme 4 is selling for $102 off at Walmart. This allows you to grab one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for only $277.99. Not bad, considering a unit will usually set you back around $380.

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $102 at Walmart!

$277 99
$379 95
$102 off (27%)
The JBL Xtreme 4 is selling at a sweet $102 discount at Walmart. This is one of the top Bluetooth speakers money can buy, delivering loud sound and incredible durability. It can even double as a power bank. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


We encourage you to act fast, though. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and the JBL Xtreme 4 is a must-have at this price, given all the value it brings to the table.

Sure, it may not be the most compact speaker you’ve ever seen, making it a tad harder to carry around despite boasting a dedicated shoulder strap. However, thanks to its larger size, this bad boy has enough power to deliver loud sound, making it a top choice for parties and huge gatherings. And even if you find its power insufficient for your needs, you can pair it with compatible JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for the ultimate loud experience.

As we hinted in the intro, our friend here is also pretty durable. Thanks to its high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, it’s dust-tight and can even survive water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it offers up to 24 hours of playback, which should be enough for a whole gathering and then some. To top it off, it can even charge your phone while blasting songs.

So, is the JBL Xtreme 4 worth getting despite being far from affordable, even at its current price at Walmart? Well, it definitely is with its loud sound and high durability. Therefore, don’t wait—save now!

