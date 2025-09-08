Walmart’s latest deal makes you love the popular JBL Xtreme 4 even more

Bluetooth speaker

We encourage you to act fast, though. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and the JBL Xtreme 4 is a must-have at this price, given all the value it brings to the table.Sure, it may not be the most compact speaker you’ve ever seen, making it a tad harder to carry around despite boasting a dedicated shoulder strap. However, thanks to its larger size, this bad boy has enough power to deliver loud sound, making it a top choice for parties and huge gatherings. And even if you find its power insufficient for your needs, you can pair it with compatible JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature for the ultimate loud experience.As we hinted in the intro, our friend here is also pretty durable. Thanks to its high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, it’s dust-tight and can even survive water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it offers up to 24 hours of playback, which should be enough for a whole gathering and then some. To top it off, it can even charge your phone while blasting songs.So, is the JBL Xtreme 4 worth getting despite being far from affordable, even at its current price at Walmart? Well, it definitely is with its loud sound and high durability. Therefore, don’t wait—save now!