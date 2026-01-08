At $103 off, the loud JBL Xtreme 4 delivers up to 100W of output power for a fraction of the cost
The speaker is perfect for gatherings and is unmissable right now.
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Bluetooth speakers you just can’t go wrong with—unless you’re after a compact device to toss in your backpack, as this guy is huge. However, precisely because of its larger size, it delivers a massive sound output that is perfect for small to mid-sized gatherings.The JBL Xtreme 4 is among the
As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, it’s also tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. In other words, it’s fully protected against dust and can even withstand full submersion in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. This makes it a great companion for parties at the beach, in the park, or in your backyard. Plus, with up to 24 hours of playtime—and an additional 6 hours available via Playtime Boost—you’ll have enough juice for the whole day without needing a charger.
Be sure to act quickly, though! You never know when this awesome offer could become a thing of the past. My advice is not to miss out—upgrade your listening experience with a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 for less today!
For the times it’s not loud enough, you can pair it with another compatible JBL speaker via Auracast or PartyBoost for an even more booming experience. Yep, that’s right! The JBL Xtreme 4 supports both options, whereas other JBL speakers support only one or the other.
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As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, it’s also tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. In other words, it’s fully protected against dust and can even withstand full submersion in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. This makes it a great companion for parties at the beach, in the park, or in your backyard. Plus, with up to 24 hours of playtime—and an additional 6 hours available via Playtime Boost—you’ll have enough juice for the whole day without needing a charger.
But not everything is sunshine and rainbows. Obviously, the JBL Xtreme 4 brings a lot to the table, which means it also costs a pretty penny: $379.95 to be exact. On the bright side, you can often snag it at a lovely discount at Amazon or Walmart. Actually, the latter is currently selling it for $103 off, allowing shoppers to score one for just $276.99.
Be sure to act quickly, though! You never know when this awesome offer could become a thing of the past. My advice is not to miss out—upgrade your listening experience with a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 for less today!
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