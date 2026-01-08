Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

At $103 off, the loud JBL Xtreme 4 delivers up to 100W of output power for a fraction of the cost

The speaker is perfect for gatherings and is unmissable right now.

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A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
       View now at Walmart  
The JBL Xtreme 4 is among the Bluetooth speakers you just can’t go wrong with—unless you’re after a compact device to toss in your backpack, as this guy is huge. However, precisely because of its larger size, it delivers a massive sound output that is perfect for small to mid-sized gatherings.

For the times it’s not loud enough, you can pair it with another compatible JBL speaker via Auracast or PartyBoost for an even more booming experience. Yep, that’s right! The JBL Xtreme 4 supports both options, whereas other JBL speakers support only one or the other.

JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue: Save $103 at Walmart!

$276 99
$379 95
$103 off (27%)
Right now, you can snag the JBL Xtreme 4 at Walmart and save a solid $103. This speaker is an easy pick if you’re after big, room-filling sound at a much more reasonable price. With its massive 100W output power, rugged IP67 build, and a battery that lasts up to 24 hours, it’s tailor-made for parties at the beach or in the park. Don’t wait—save while you can!
Buy at Walmart
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As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, it’s also tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water-resistance rating. In other words, it’s fully protected against dust and can even withstand full submersion in water up to 3.3 feet deep for 30 minutes. This makes it a great companion for parties at the beach, in the park, or in your backyard. Plus, with up to 24 hours of playtime—and an additional 6 hours available via Playtime Boost—you’ll have enough juice for the whole day without needing a charger.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows. Obviously, the JBL Xtreme 4 brings a lot to the table, which means it also costs a pretty penny: $379.95 to be exact. On the bright side, you can often snag it at a lovely discount at Amazon or Walmart. Actually, the latter is currently selling it for $103 off, allowing shoppers to score one for just $276.99.

Be sure to act quickly, though! You never know when this awesome offer could become a thing of the past. My advice is not to miss out—upgrade your listening experience with a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 for less today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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