At $102 off, the popular JBL Xtreme 4 is winning even more fans

With its loud sound and high durability, the speaker is perfect for any gathering. Act fast and save while you can!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Xtreme 4.
JBL’s Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, and it can currently be yours for much less than usual, as long as you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right here.

The offer is available at Walmart and is for the model in Black, which is selling for $102 off its price. This allows you to snag one for just $277.99, instead of spending about $380.

JBL Xtreme 4 in Black: Now $102 OFF at Walmart!

$277 99
$379 95
$102 off (27%)
Walmart is offering a $102 discount on the JBL Xtreme 4 in Black, dropping it below the $278 mark. This is one of the best speakers on the market, packing great sound and durability. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


Sure, this isn’t exactly a new promo, as the retailer has been offering the same discount for a few weeks now. However, this doesn’t mean the speaker isn’t an absolute bargain at its current price.

Designed for parties and large gatherings, it offers loud sound, which can become even louder if you decide to pair it with compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost.

In addition, it boasts solid durability, letting you bring it anywhere, whether on the beach, in the forest, or in your backyard. Its IP67 dust and water-resistant rating gives it full protection against dust particles and allows it to withstand up to 3.3 feet of water submersion for up to 30 minutes. And since battery life is also very important, it can provide up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge, which should be sufficient for any gathering.

A drawback for some could be its larger size, with dimensions of 11.69 inches width × 5.87 inches height × 5.55 inches depth, but precisely because of that, it can be loud enough to fill whole gatherings. Plus, it comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying around.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is unmissable at $102 off, so if it fits the bill for you, tap the deal button in this article and grab one at a bargain price today.

At $102 off, the popular JBL Xtreme 4 is winning even more fans

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones

by Anam Hamid • 1

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 a must-have upgrade?

by Johanna Romero • 2

Pixel users can customize their app icons with the latest Android 16 QPR2 Beta release

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Amazon slashes $194 off the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S24 Ultra shines at a solid discount once again, this time at Walmart
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless