At $102 off, the popular JBL Xtreme 4 is winning even more fans

JBL Xtreme 4 in Black: Now $102 OFF at Walmart! $277 99 $379 95 $102 off (27%) Walmart is offering a $102 discount on the JBL Xtreme 4 in Black, dropping it below the $278 mark. This is one of the best speakers on the market, packing great sound and durability. Don't miss out! Buy at Walmart



Sure, this isn’t exactly a new promo, as the retailer has been offering the same discount for a few weeks now. However, this doesn’t mean the speaker isn’t an absolute bargain at its current price.Designed for parties and large gatherings, it offers loud sound, which can become even louder if you decide to pair it with compatible JBL speakers via PartyBoost.In addition, it boasts solid durability, letting you bring it anywhere, whether on the beach, in the forest, or in your backyard. Its IP67 dust and water-resistant rating gives it full protection against dust particles and allows it to withstand up to 3.3 feet of water submersion for up to 30 minutes. And since battery life is also very important, it can provide up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge, which should be sufficient for any gathering.A drawback for some could be its larger size, with dimensions of 11.69 inches width × 5.87 inches height × 5.55 inches depth, but precisely because of that, it can be loud enough to fill whole gatherings. Plus, it comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying around.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is unmissable at $102 off, so if it fits the bill for you, tap the deal button in this article and grab one at a bargain price today.