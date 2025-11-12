JBL Xtreme 4 price drops by $102 at Walmart
The speaker offers loud sound and incredible durability. It's a must-have at its current price.
It’s no secret that the JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy. It’s no secret either that it’s a particularly expensive device, with a price tag of about $380. Fortunately, Walmart is still selling this beast for $102 off its price, dropping it to just $277.99.
It may not be a compact device, but its 11.69-inch width, 5.87-inch height, and 5.55-inch depth allow it to provide 30 watts of power. That makes it a top choice for medium-sized gatherings or just listening on your own in your backyard. Plus, it sports a shoulder strap, allowing you to carry it more easily and bring it anywhere you go.
What about battery life? Well, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time, which we believe should be sufficient for any gathering.
Ultimately, with its loud sound, which can become even louder by pairing it with compatible speakers via PartyBoost, it’s a solid pick for shoppers planning a small to mid-sized party. And thanks to its high durability, that party can basically be anywhere. Therefore, if you think the JBL Xtreme 4 is the thing you’ve been looking for all along, don’t hesitate and take advantage of this deal today!
We know that $277.99 is still far from affordable, but firstly, you can’t argue that’s a way better price compared to the usual one, and secondly, the speaker offers a lot in return, making it an unmissable choice even at $277.99.
And we do mean anywhere, as it boasts top-notch durability, letting you blast songs everywhere, whether it’s on the beach, in the park, or in the forest. Its IP67 dust and water-resistance rating means it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in water for up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes.
