JBL Xtreme 4 price drops by $102 at Walmart

JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue: Save $102 at Walmart! $277 99 $379 95 $102 off (27%) Grab the JBL Xtreme 4 in Blue for just $102 off its original price with this fantastic Walmart deal. This speaker is renowned for its exceptional sound quality and remarkable durability, making it a top choice for shoppers who want a loud Bluetooth speaker for gatherings. Don’t miss and save today! Buy at Walmart

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E) Edit in Ginger

It may not be a compact device, but its 11.69-inch width, 5.87-inch height, and 5.55-inch depth allow it to provide 30 watts of power. That makes it a top choice for medium-sized gatherings or just listening on your own in your backyard. Plus, it sports a shoulder strap, allowing you to carry it more easily and bring it anywhere you go.And we do mean anywhere, as it boasts top-notch durability, letting you blast songs everywhere, whether it’s on the beach, in the park, or in the forest. Its IP67 dust and water-resistance rating means it’s dust-tight and can be submerged in water for up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes.What about battery life? Well, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time, which we believe should be sufficient for any gathering.Ultimately, with its loud sound, which can become even louder by pairing it with compatible speakers via PartyBoost, it’s a solid pick for shoppers planning a small to mid-sized party. And thanks to its high durability, that party can basically be anywhere. Therefore, if you think the JBL Xtreme 4 is the thing you’ve been looking for all along, don’t hesitate and take advantage of this deal today!