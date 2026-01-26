The feature-rich JBL Live Beam 3 are more affordable at Walmart
These premium JBL earbuds with nice extras are now $50 off.
These wireless earbuds have been on sale many times before, but I haven't seen any better offers this year. So, if you're looking for premium features and solid audio quality at a more affordable price, these puppies are the ones to pick.
But what exactly are these special features, and are they that good to make the Live Beam 3 a solid AirPods Pro 3 alternative? Well, they're not quite in the same league as Apple's latest earbuds, but they hold their own against other $200 models incredibly well.
For starters, they boast a smart charging screen with a 1.45-inch touchscreen. It lets you control your sound settings, adjust ANC levels, and more without constantly pulling your phone from your pocket.
Another highlight here is the LDAC support. You can turn it on (if your phone supports it) to get higher-quality Bluetooth audio with more detail. Otherwise, the earbuds deliver a bass-heavy sound right out of the box and sparkly highs, which should fit casual listeners' preferences.
So, what do you think? If you've wanted to try earbuds with a smart charging case that offers touchscreen navigation instead of simply juicing up your earbuds, the Live Beam 3 are the ones to pick. Grab a pair and save $50 with Walmart's generous offer.
