The feature-rich JBL Live Beam 3 are more affordable at Walmart

These premium JBL earbuds with nice extras are now $50 off.

One of the most feature-rich JBL earbuds have just become a bit more affordable. Right now, Walmart sells the Live Beam 3 for $50 off in two color variants: Silver and Black. That brings them to $179.95 from their list price of nearly $230— a promo you don't want to pass up. 

JBL Live Beam 3: save $50 at Walmart

$179 95
$229 95
$50 off (22%)
The JBL Live Beam 3 can now be yours for $50 off at Walmart, making them more affordable choice for music lovers. You can choose between two color options. The promo might not last too long, so I'd recommend you act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Walmart


These wireless earbuds have been on sale many times before, but I haven't seen any better offers this year. So, if you're looking for premium features and solid audio quality at a more affordable price, these puppies are the ones to pick. 

But what exactly are these special features, and are they that good to make the Live Beam 3 a solid AirPods Pro 3 alternative? Well, they're not quite in the same league as Apple's latest earbuds, but they hold their own against other $200 models incredibly well. 

For starters, they boast a smart charging screen with a 1.45-inch touchscreen. It lets you control your sound settings, adjust ANC levels, and more without constantly pulling your phone from your pocket.

ANC performance is pretty adequate, too, even though it's not the best in class. Once you get a good fit, you can expect noisy environments to become much less annoying. If you don't need to stay immersed in your music at all times, you can easily enable transparency mode or turn off the active noise cancellation altogether. 

Another highlight here is the LDAC support. You can turn it on (if your phone supports it) to get higher-quality Bluetooth audio with more detail. Otherwise, the earbuds deliver a bass-heavy sound right out of the box and sparkly highs, which should fit casual listeners' preferences. 

So, what do you think? If you've wanted to try earbuds with a smart charging case that offers touchscreen navigation instead of simply juicing up your earbuds, the Live Beam 3 are the ones to pick. Grab a pair and save $50 with Walmart's generous offer.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
COMMENTS (0)

