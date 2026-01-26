Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy Book 6 lineup set for a South Korean release

The highly promising Samsung laptop lineup arrives in South Korea on January 27.

Samsung Laptops
Samsung is launching its next-gen AI-capable laptop lineup in South Korea (source in Korean). The release is set for January 27, giving users a first look at the company's latest and most advanced laptops. 

Galaxy Book 6 Pro and Book 6 Ultra are just around the corner


Announced during CES 2026, the new laptops make a bold promise: vastly improved performance, AI capabilities that completely redefine how you interact with your device, and a significantly longer battery life. Sounds almost too good to be true, doesn't it? 


Boasting the latest high-end Intel processors (the first ones built on the Intel 18A process), the new lineup offers over 60% faster CPU performance. The NPU, which delivers up to 50 TOPS, streamlines AI tasks and processes them much faster locally without relying on the cloud.

Galaxy Book 6 Ultra key specifications


  • 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 1,000 nits of brightness
  •  15.4mm profile
  • Intel Core Ultra X7 / 7 Series 3 SoC
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support
  • 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 input, USB-A
  • Up to 30 hours of video playback
  • Fast charging (up to 63% in 30 minutes)

Galaxy Book 6 Pro key specifications


  • 14-inch or 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • 11.6 or 11.9mm thin
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Intel Core Ultra 7 processor
  • Dual- or quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos
  • 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 port

Thermals have been improved as well. Samsung has included a new fan that dissipates heat on the rear and the side, providing better cooling and preventing throttling with heavier tasks. 

The ‘Galaxy Book 6 Series’ is an innovative flagship product that provides a new experience from overwhelming performance to sophisticated design and convenient Galaxy AI. We recommend the Ultra model to customers who mainly use it for high-resolution video editing and gaming, and the Pro model to customers who prefer high-spec multitasking and a touch display.
Samsung Electronics Korea Vice President Jeong Ho-jin
"

AI steps in to solve daily struggles


With the Galaxy Book 6 lineup, users can handle everyday tasks much more easily. 

For example, they can look up documents or images using natural language. AI also lets users adjust system settings by simply telling their laptop what they want changed. 


Other insights include AI Select. This feature lets you pick text or images on the touchscreen and receive quick answers. 

Are you interested in the Galaxy Book 6?

Indeed, the Galaxy Book 6 lineup is a powerful combination of premium hardware and high-end smarts. Designed for video editing, gaming, and daily tasks alike, these laptops promise to redefine your workflow completely.

US availability


According to the press release, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra will cost between 4.62 million and 4.93 million won ($3,202 to $3,417) in South Korea. The slim Galaxy Book 6 Pro will be cheaper, but not by much: prices vary from 2.6 million won ($1,802) to 3.51 million won ($2,434).

At the time of writing, Samsung fans in the US can reserve the upcoming Galaxy Book 6 series through the official store. An official US launch is likely to take place this spring. 

Reserve the Galaxy Book 6 series

You can reserve a Galaxy Book 6 laptop at the Samsung Store. For a limited time, you'll receive a $30 Samsung Credit with your reservation. The discount is redeemable toward various accessories, but it's not a price cut on your chosen device.
Reserve at Samsung

Reservations are already open, though. For a limited time, you get a $30 Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift) when you sign up. To redeem the discount, you must purchase the pre-reserved unit once it goes on sale.

It should be noted that the $30 discount can be used for accessories, as well as Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Tab devices — it's not a price cut on the upcoming laptops. 

The Reservation Gift at Samsung can be claimed by April 30, 2026. However, the fine print says it works until supplies last, so it might not stay up until the end of April after all. 

Will the wait pay off?


All of that sounds promising, but the harsh truth is the Galaxy Book 6 won't be released until spring. Also, specs tell just one side of the story — a real-world test will determine whether this lineup will adequately compete with the latest MacBooks.

In any case, Windows users seeking to get the most out of their Galaxy laptop experience should definitely keep the upcoming Galaxy Book 6 on their radar.
