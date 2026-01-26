Galaxy Book 6 lineup set for a South Korean release

14-inch or 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

11.6 or 11.9mm thin

Windows 11 Home

Intel Core Ultra 7 processor

Dual- or quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1 port

AI steps in to solve daily struggles

US availability

Reserve the Galaxy Book 6 series You can reserve a Galaxy Book 6 laptop at the Samsung Store. For a limited time, you'll receive a $30 Samsung Credit with your reservation. The discount is redeemable toward various accessories, but it's not a price cut on your chosen device. Reserve at Samsung

Will the wait pay off?

Thermals have been improved as well. Samsung has included a new fan that dissipates heat on the rear and the side, providing better cooling and preventing throttling with heavier tasks.With the Galaxy Book 6 lineup, users can handle everyday tasks much more easily.For example, they can look up documents or images using natural language. AI also lets users adjust system settings by simply telling their laptop what they want changed.Other insights include AI Select. This feature lets you pick text or images on the touchscreen and receive quick answers.Indeed, the Galaxy Book 6 lineup is a powerful combination of premium hardware and high-end smarts. Designed for video editing, gaming, and daily tasks alike, these laptops promise to redefine your workflow completely.According to the press release, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra will cost between 4.62 million and 4.93 million won ($3,202 to $3,417) in South Korea. The slim Galaxy Book 6 Pro will be cheaper, but not by much: prices vary from 2.6 million won ($1,802) to 3.51 million won ($2,434).At the time of writing, Samsung fans in the US can reserve the upcoming Galaxy Book 6 series through the official store. An official US launch is likely to take place this spring.Reservations are already open, though. For a limited time, you get a $30 Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift) when you sign up. To redeem the discount, you must purchase the pre-reserved unit once it goes on sale.It should be noted that the $30 discount can be used for accessories, as well as Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Tab devices — it's not a price cut on the upcoming laptops.The Reservation Gift at Samsung can be claimed by April 30, 2026. However, the fine print says it works until supplies last, so it might not stay up until the end of April after all.All of that sounds promising, but the harsh truth is the Galaxy Book 6 won't be released until spring. Also, specs tell just one side of the story — a real-world test will determine whether this lineup will adequately compete with the latest MacBooks.In any case, Windows users seeking to get the most out of their Galaxy laptop experience should definitely keep the upcoming Galaxy Book 6 on their radar.