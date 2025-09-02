Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The JBL Grip is an all-new speaker with a rugged design, powerful sound, and reasonable pricing

Slightly costlier than the JBL Clip 5 and considerably cheaper than the JBL Flip 7, this first-of-a-kind Bluetooth speaker promises to offer "bold" sound and excellent battery life.

Accessories Audio
JBL Grip speaker
Does anyone here remember the last time JBL unveiled a truly novel Bluetooth speaker rather than a subtly tweaked version of an existing product from popular families like the Flip, Charge, Clip, or Go? I know I don't, which is why I'm very excited to talk to you about the JBL Grip today.

Priced at $99.95 and scheduled for a "wide" US release on September 28, this seltzer can-sized portable speaker slots very nicely between the $80 Clip 5 and $150 Flip 7 in JBL's already rich and diverse product portfolio. 

That obviously means that you won't get the most powerful sound or the most sophisticated features from this first-of-a-kind speaker, but with 16W output, AI Sound Boost technology, and IP68 water and dust resistance, the value proposition might well eclipse that of the aforementioned JBL Flip 7, for instance.


Yes, the budget-friendly JBL Grip promises to deliver "bold sound" in any environment, both with and without the help of a fancy proprietary AI tool that claims to analyze your music in "real time", optimizing output for "bigger sound with less distortion."

Of course, that type of marketing messaging doesn't always line up with real-world performance, but in JBL's case, these claims are rarely false or even (substantially) inflated. The same goes for the Grip's 12-hour battery life rating, which is made that much more remarkable by the speaker's small size and lightweight yet super-robust design.

Yes, this thing tips the scales at under 400 grams while not only withstanding water immersion and contact with dust and dirt, but the occasional drop from a height of up to 1 meter on surfaces like concrete as well. Oh, and did I mention that you can even bump the 12 hours of battery endurance up to 14 hours with Playtime Boost activated? 

On top of everything else, the relatively simple and straightforward design (which is a compliment, to be clear) is elevated by a convenient back-panel rope loop (which improves your grip, hence the product's name), as well as customizable ambient lighting. Not a bad way to get the neighborhood party started... on a budget, eh?

