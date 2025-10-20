Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Well-liked JBL Flip 6 scores massive 38% discount, bringing price below $80

Boasting loud sound and solid durability packed in compact dimensions, the speaker is a must-have at its current price.

The JBL Flip 6 was one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market before the release of its successor, the JBL Flip 7. It’s a device you just can’t go wrong with if you’re looking for a capable speaker that you can easily put in your backpack and take on an adventure. So, we can’t exactly express how excited we were when we saw that Woot is still offering a 38% discount on this small powerhouse, bringing it down to just $79.95.

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% with this limited-time deal!

$79 95
$129 95
$50 off (38%)
Act fast and get the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 38% off at Woot. This lets you upgrade your listening for just under $80, making this deal one that's hard to pass up. We don't know how long it'll last, so be sure to take advantage of it as soon as possible!
Buy at Woot


While the deal has been around for a while, we still believe it’s worth taking advantage of. After all, it lets you get this well-liked speaker at a bargain price. Plus, Woot is including its 90-day Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind that you’ll be covered if something goes wrong with your speaker.

We’ve tested the JBL Flip 6 — learn more in our dedicated JBL Flip 6 review — and we’re quite pleased with its loud sound. Even though this is a compact speaker, it packs a lot of punch, which is nice, especially if you’re at a small gathering and want to spice things up a little with some dance music. Of course, if you need more power, you can link it with compatible JBL speakers via its PartyBoost feature.

Another highlight of our friend here is its durability. Boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it has full protection against dust and can withstand water submersion of up to three feet for around 30 minutes. In addition, it offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, which should be sufficient for your small gathering or walk in the park.

Overall, you get a lot of value for your $80. That’s why, if the JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t miss out—save big on one today!

Well-liked JBL Flip 6 scores massive 38% discount, bringing price below $80

