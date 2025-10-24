30% discount drops well-liked JBL Charge 6 to lowest price
The speaker delivers loud sound, has high durability, and is a must-have right now. Save while the deal lasts!
With a near five-star rating at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, the JBL Charge 6 is surely a well-liked Bluetooth speaker. But with a price tag of around $200, it’s not exactly a budget device. Fortunately, you can currently snag one at a much more affordable price.
Since we’re constantly hunting for unmissable deals, we just saw that Woot is still offering a 30% discount on the JBL Charge 6, dropping it to only $139.95, which is the lowest point we’ve seen on this bad boy so far. The deal has been up for grabs for a while now, so it’s not exactly an offer that has come up just recently. That being said, we still believe it’s worth taking advantage of, as there’s a reason why our friend here has nearly a perfect rating at some of the best retailers in the US.
It’s not a particularly huge device, which means you can bring it with you wherever you go. You even get a strap in the box to make carrying easier. And while it’s on the smaller side, the sound it produces punches well above its size. The audio is loud, has deep bass, and you can even tailor it to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable companion app. This makes it great for chilling out with tunes on your own or blasting songs at a small gathering.
The highlights don’t stop there, though. In addition to its great sound and durable design, it has dependable battery life, delivering up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge. To top this off, it can charge your phone while blasting your songs, so your trusty companion will never run out of battery while you’re relaxing with the JBL Charge 6.
All in all, we believe it’s not hard to see why this speaker has such a high score and why people love it so much. That’s why we urge you to get one with this deal now while it’s still up for grabs for less!
We’re sure you’ll appreciate its durability, too. With a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-proof and can survive water submersion of up to 30 minutes. And since life is unpredictable, with one moment you’re holding your speaker and the next it slips through your fingers, it’s drop-proof as well. It should be able to survive a one-meter drop on concrete, but we strongly advise against testing that out.
