Party-ready JBL Boombox 3 becomes an irresistible purchase at $143 off

The speaker is perfect for huge gatherings and is a solid pick at its current price at Walmart.

Sure, it’s already September, and summer may have started to wind down, but scoring a party Bluetooth speaker is still a great buy. There are warmer days even this month that are perfect for huge gatherings outside. Plus, you can throw a fun party indoors, too, so having a loud Bluetooth speaker on hand is always a great move. And right now, there's an awesome deal that'll let you pump up your next gathering at a much cheaper price.

Walmart has the JBL Boombox 3 discounted by $143, bringing its usual $500 price tag down to just $356.99. And while we agree this is still a decent chunk of change for a speaker, we believe it’s worth every penny, especially at this price.

Specifically made for parties, this bad boy doesn't mess around when it comes to volume and bass, packing enough power to fill up pretty much any space with rich, thumping sound that'll get everyone moving. To top this off, you can connect it to other JBL speakers using its PartyBoost feature for an even louder listening experience. Meanwhile, you can use the built-in equalizer in its JBL Portable companion app to tweak its audio exactly how you like it.

Its durability is also pretty impressive. With an IP67 rating, it’s fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion up to three feet for 30 minutes. Moreover, it delivers up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

So, yeah! The JBL Boombox 3 is definitely worth getting, packing loud sound, a rugged design, and solid battery life. Just don't wait too long, because discounts this good on premium speakers tend to disappear pretty quickly. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save now!

