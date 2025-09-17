Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With its loud sound and sturdy build, this speaker ranks among the best on the market and is a no-brainer at its current price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a generous deal on a new loud Bluetooth speaker? Well, stop searching and take advantage of this offer right here!
Walmart is currently offering a $144 discount on the party-ready JBL Boombox 3, dropping the price to just $355.99. Not bad, considering this bad boy usually sells for around $500. Interestingly, the markdown has slightly improved, as the speaker was on sale for $143 off just a few weeks ago. There’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs, so, as usual, we encourage you not to hesitate. After all, the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and offers excellent value at its current price.
Since it was designed for large gatherings, it delivers powerful sound with deep bass that easily fills the room. If that’s not enough, you can pair it with other JBL speakers using the PartyBoost feature for an even bigger sound experience. Plus, the JBL Portable companion app gives you full control with an adjustable EQ, letting you fine-tune the audio to your liking.
Meanwhile, its high IP67 dust and water resistance rating ensures full protection against dust particles and allows it to survive submersion in up to three feet of water for around 30 minutes. In other words, it can blast songs anywhere, on the beach, in the park, or in your backyard, without worrying about the elements. On top of that, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time per charge, which is a respectable battery life.
Walmart is currently offering a $144 discount on the party-ready JBL Boombox 3, dropping the price to just $355.99. Not bad, considering this bad boy usually sells for around $500. Interestingly, the markdown has slightly improved, as the speaker was on sale for $143 off just a few weeks ago. There’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs, so, as usual, we encourage you not to hesitate. After all, the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and offers excellent value at its current price.
Since it was designed for large gatherings, it delivers powerful sound with deep bass that easily fills the room. If that’s not enough, you can pair it with other JBL speakers using the PartyBoost feature for an even bigger sound experience. Plus, the JBL Portable companion app gives you full control with an adjustable EQ, letting you fine-tune the audio to your liking.
All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 is a powerhouse you definitely don’t want to miss out on, delivering booming sound, a tough build, and impressive battery life. Furthermore, the fact that it can be yours for much less than usual makes it an even bigger temptation. So, act fast and save while you can!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: