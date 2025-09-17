Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain

With its loud sound and sturdy build, this speaker ranks among the best on the market and is a no-brainer at its current price.

Woman carrying a JBL Boombox 3.
Looking for a generous deal on a new loud Bluetooth speaker? Well, stop searching and take advantage of this offer right here!

Walmart is currently offering a $144 discount on the party-ready JBL Boombox 3, dropping the price to just $355.99. Not bad, considering this bad boy usually sells for around $500. Interestingly, the markdown has slightly improved, as the speaker was on sale for $143 off just a few weeks ago. There’s no telling how long this deal will stay up for grabs, so, as usual, we encourage you not to hesitate. After all, the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and offers excellent value at its current price.

JBL Boombox 3: Now $144 OFF at Walmart!

$355 99
$499 95
$144 off (29%)
Act fast and save $144 on the JBL Boombox 3 speaker at Walmart. Designed for parties and large gatherings, this bad boy offers loud sound with deep bass. It's also pretty durable and delivers up to 24 hours of battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


Since it was designed for large gatherings, it delivers powerful sound with deep bass that easily fills the room. If that’s not enough, you can pair it with other JBL speakers using the PartyBoost feature for an even bigger sound experience. Plus, the JBL Portable companion app gives you full control with an adjustable EQ, letting you fine-tune the audio to your liking.

Meanwhile, its high IP67 dust and water resistance rating ensures full protection against dust particles and allows it to survive submersion in up to three feet of water for around 30 minutes. In other words, it can blast songs anywhere, on the beach, in the park, or in your backyard, without worrying about the elements. On top of that, it offers up to 24 hours of listening time per charge, which is a respectable battery life.

All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 is a powerhouse you definitely don’t want to miss out on, delivering booming sound, a tough build, and impressive battery life. Furthermore, the fact that it can be yours for much less than usual makes it an even bigger temptation. So, act fast and save while you can!

