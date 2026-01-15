I've seen the leaks, and the Galaxy S26 simply has me yawning
When faster charging is your most exciting feature, something's wrong.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Before any major phone launch, leaks tend to explode everywhere. Devices show up on certification sites, sometimes even on the company’s own page by mistake, and pop up in hands-on photos and videos – basically, pre-launch chaos at its finest.
The latest leak suggests Samsung might finally step up charging speeds. The base Galaxy S26, which we assumed would stick with last year’s ho-hum 25W, could get a boost to a slightly more respectable 45W.
The funny part? This potential charging bump might be the most exciting thing about the base Galaxy S26. Everything else is… pretty predictable. Rumors say the battery could edge up slightly from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh, but that feels more like wishful thinking than a confirmed upgrade.
New colors? Sure, but if you already have a Galaxy S24 or S25, swapping for a new hue feels unnecessary. A fresh case does the same job at a fraction of the cost.
The chipset is where the real upgrade might land. If the S26 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the US, that’s solid performance. But for most people, it won’t feel like a huge leap from last year.
Oh, and a note on size: leaks suggest the base model could inch up from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches. And in my book, that’s not an upgrade – it’s more like a downgrade. I’m really not a fan of phones getting bigger and bigger every year.
If you are not a die-hard Galaxy fan or don’t really care about Galaxy AI, looking elsewhere might make sense. In the $800 range, many Android alternatives offer more punch for your money.
The OnePlus 15 is the first phone that comes to my mind as a solid alternative. It offers great battery life (ranking second in our battery test results), fast charging, and cameras that generally outperform the Galaxy S26.
Actually, for US buyers, options beyond Samsung and OnePlus get tricky because many popular Chinese phones aren’t officially sold here. Phones like the Honor Magic 8 series or vivo X300 aren’t available in the US, so importing is required.
But yeah, availability really narrows your choices. If you live in the US and want to take advantage of carrier deals or Amazon discounts, your main options are basically the Galaxy S26, OnePlus 15, or Pixel 10 series. Motorola has some interesting models, but they don’t quite compete with the others. Maybe the new Motorola Signature, but alas, it is not available in the US, either.
The Galaxy S26 isn’t exactly setting my heart on fire, and I’d bet a lot of Samsung fans are feeling the same. But if you are coming from an older phone, it’s still a solid pick. For anyone with an S24 or S25, though, the upgrades feel modest at best.
In other words, maybe wait for something that actually makes you say “wow,” or explore other options. But hey, if the S26 is your jam, go for it – it’s your money, your choice.
Next month, Samsung is dropping the Galaxy S26 series, and, of course, leaks are already pouring in. Some hint at nice upgrades, like finally giving the base S26 a 45W charging boost, but honestly? The next flagship isn’t exactly making my pulse race.
Faster charging… but still behind the pack
The latest leak suggests Samsung might finally step up charging speeds. The base Galaxy S26, which we assumed would stick with last year’s ho-hum 25W, could get a boost to a slightly more respectable 45W.
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Before you start celebrating, though, remember that other Android phones are already hitting 80W, 100W, or more – often at a lower price. So 45W is nice, but not exactly revolutionary. And yes, this is still a rumor. It could go back to 25W before launch, because nothing is sacred in the world of leaks.
The funny part? This potential charging bump might be the most exciting thing about the base Galaxy S26. Everything else is… pretty predictable. Rumors say the battery could edge up slightly from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh, but that feels more like wishful thinking than a confirmed upgrade.
Camera-wise, don’t hold your breath, too. The Galaxy S25 didn’t see any major improvements from the Galaxy S24, and the S26 looks set to continue that trend. Maybe, just maybe, the telephoto will move from 10 MP to 12 MP. And yes, the camera island will get a facelift – but that’s purely cosmetic.
The Galaxy S26 might come with some design tweaks, such as a camera island and new colors.
New colors? Sure, but if you already have a Galaxy S24 or S25, swapping for a new hue feels unnecessary. A fresh case does the same job at a fraction of the cost.
The chipset is where the real upgrade might land. If the S26 packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the US, that’s solid performance. But for most people, it won’t feel like a huge leap from last year.
Oh, and a note on size: leaks suggest the base model could inch up from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches. And in my book, that’s not an upgrade – it’s more like a downgrade. I’m really not a fan of phones getting bigger and bigger every year.
So, yeah, for the time being, I don’t see a reason to get excited for the base Galaxy S26 this year. For anyone upgrading from older devices, the Galaxy S26 is still a solid pick. But if you’ve got a Galaxy S24 or S25, there’s not much here to justify the jump – especially if prices rise, which hasn’t been ruled out.
Should you consider other options?
If you are not a die-hard Galaxy fan or don’t really care about Galaxy AI, looking elsewhere might make sense. In the $800 range, many Android alternatives offer more punch for your money.
The OnePlus 15 is the first phone that comes to my mind as a solid alternative. It offers great battery life (ranking second in our battery test results), fast charging, and cameras that generally outperform the Galaxy S26.
The trade-off is software support – it doesn’t match Samsung’s long-term updates. But if you upgrade every few years, that shouldn’t be a problem. It’s priced at $899, though deals can bring it down closer to the Galaxy S26 range.
Actually, for US buyers, options beyond Samsung and OnePlus get tricky because many popular Chinese phones aren’t officially sold here. Phones like the Honor Magic 8 series or vivo X300 aren’t available in the US, so importing is required.
Honor Magic 8 Pro (first image) and vivo X300 (second image). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi’s 17 series is another strong option if you’re willing to import – the 17 Pro and Pro Max offer large batteries, excellent cameras, and even that unique secondary display on the back.
If you want second display on the back, this is the phone. | Image by Image credit – Xiaomi
But yeah, availability really narrows your choices. If you live in the US and want to take advantage of carrier deals or Amazon discounts, your main options are basically the Galaxy S26, OnePlus 15, or Pixel 10 series. Motorola has some interesting models, but they don’t quite compete with the others. Maybe the new Motorola Signature, but alas, it is not available in the US, either.
So, should you upgrade?
The Galaxy S26 isn’t exactly setting my heart on fire, and I’d bet a lot of Samsung fans are feeling the same. But if you are coming from an older phone, it’s still a solid pick. For anyone with an S24 or S25, though, the upgrades feel modest at best.
In other words, maybe wait for something that actually makes you say “wow,” or explore other options. But hey, if the S26 is your jam, go for it – it’s your money, your choice.
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