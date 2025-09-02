Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?

iPhone 17

This is a larger problem on older iPhone models ( iPhone 13 and prior iPhone 16 will also take a bigger hit once the iPhone 17 rolls around. More RAM, better cooling, and a faster chip will lead to more visual upgrades for Apple’s latest and greatest, and last year’s model will be left in the dust.



The iPhone 16 may not exactly struggle with Liquid Glass when it comes to a smooth user experience, but it’ll very likely start overheating even more. But hey, if you really want to use Liquid Glass without burning your hands, you have the new



It’s been a rough time for Apple users

From glitchy software updates, a lack of innovation, poor AI tools, the whole Liquid Glass fiasco, and now the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, it’s been a bit of a rough time to be an Apple user. While I personally think that the



I’ll admit, this year’s aforementioned upgrades are something genuinely worth looking forward to. We’re finally getting rid of 60 Hz on the iPhone, and that almost sounds like a pipe dream come true.



But it also really feels like Apple keeps slipping in a few changes each year that basically force its users to upgrade their iPhone if they want the latest that the company has to offer. This is a larger problem on older iPhone models (), but I suspect that thewill also take a bigger hit once therolls around. More RAM, better cooling, and a faster chip will lead to more visual upgrades for Apple’s latest and greatest, and last year’s model will be left in the dust.Themay not exactly struggle with Liquid Glass when it comes to a smooth user experience, but it’ll very likely start overheating even more. But hey, if you really want to use Liquid Glass without burning your hands, you have the new iPhone 17 Pro Max From glitchy software updates, a lack of innovation, poor AI tools, the whole Liquid Glass fiasco, and now thePro redesign, it’s been a bit of a rough time to be an Apple user. While I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great , I know that this isn’t a belief shared by many.I’ll admit, this year’s aforementioned upgrades are something genuinely worth looking forward to. We’re finally getting rid of 60 Hz on the iPhone, and that almost sounds like a pipe dream come true.But it also really feels like Apple keeps slipping in a few changes each year that basically force its users to upgrade their iPhone if they want the latest that the company has to offer.



