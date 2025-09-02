Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?

Apple's incompetence almost seems planned, given how it keeps forcing you to upgrade your iPhone each year.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Liquid Glass on the iPhone with iOS 26
Here’s the thing, Apple has been practically forcing its users to upgrade their iPhone annually for the last two generations, and it was doing it to a lesser extent before that. It honestly seems like the company has weaponized its incompetence — which may very well be planned — because it knows that people will want to upgrade if their current phone immediately becomes obsolete.

This happened with the jump from the iPhone 15 series to the iPhone 16 lineup, and is now happening again this month with the reveal of the iPhone 17. Why? Because of the new cooling chamber in the iPhone 17 Pro.

Surely a new cooling system won’t make the iPhone 17 Pro a necessary upgrade, right? Well…for many users, I think it just might.

iPhone 15 to iPhone 16


The iPhone 15 became outdated fast. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?
The iPhone 15 became outdated fast. | Image credit — PhoneArena


It didn’t take long for Apple to announce that your year-old iPhone 15 was now obsolete. I am, of course, talking about the time that the company showed off Apple Intelligence. Apple claimed that only the Pro models in the iPhone 15 lineup could run AI due to more RAM, a statement that was quickly disproven when Apple Intelligence was ported to jailbroken iPhone 15 models.

Whether these phones could run Apple’s newest fixation or not, the point is that the company made its flagship phones outdated in just a year. If you wanted Apple Intelligence and you had an iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Plus, you were going to have to upgrade.

Did you upgrade from an iPhone 15 for Apple Intelligence?

Vote View Result


I suppose it’s a good thing that Apple’s suite of AI features still remains woefully incompetent and incomplete.

It’s happening again with the iPhone 17


The iPhone 17 Pro will look like this. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital - Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?
The iPhone 17 Pro will look like this. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital


Putting aside the good, and long-awaited, upgrades this year — more RAM and ProMotion displays across the board — the aforementioned vapor cooling chamber is actually very important.

You see, the iPhone has been having trouble keeping up in recent years. Reports of overheating iPhones, to the point where they basically brick themselves, have only been increasing in frequency. For such an expensive, beautifully-designed flagship device, this is simply unacceptable.

But it just got worse. With the release of iOS 26 and Liquid Glass, iPhone users very quickly came to a horrible realization: the new look is killing their phones. Liquid Glass, because of the insane amount of visual processing that it needs, is causing the iPhone to overheat even faster, and is also making the user interface very choppy.

Recommended Stories

Liquid Glass can look pretty neat, though. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?
Liquid Glass can look pretty neat, though. | Image credit — PhoneArena


This is a larger problem on older iPhone models (iPhone 13 and prior), but I suspect that the iPhone 16 will also take a bigger hit once the iPhone 17 rolls around. More RAM, better cooling, and a faster chip will lead to more visual upgrades for Apple’s latest and greatest, and last year’s model will be left in the dust.

The iPhone 16 may not exactly struggle with Liquid Glass when it comes to a smooth user experience, but it’ll very likely start overheating even more. But hey, if you really want to use Liquid Glass without burning your hands, you have the new iPhone 17 Pro Max!

It’s been a rough time for Apple users


From glitchy software updates, a lack of innovation, poor AI tools, the whole Liquid Glass fiasco, and now the iPhone 17 Pro redesign, it’s been a bit of a rough time to be an Apple user. While I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, I know that this isn’t a belief shared by many.

I’ll admit, this year’s aforementioned upgrades are something genuinely worth looking forward to. We’re finally getting rid of 60 Hz on the iPhone, and that almost sounds like a pipe dream come true.

But it also really feels like Apple keeps slipping in a few changes each year that basically force its users to upgrade their iPhone if they want the latest that the company has to offer.

Is Apple incompetent, or just really good at making you upgrade your iPhone each year?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 2

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the phone to get if you want to experience Snapdragon at its best

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless