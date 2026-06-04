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The iPhone 16e feels closer than ever thanks to Verizon

It's not every day that you get to save $400 on an iPhone!

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Polina Kovalakova
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Rear view of the iPhone 16e, featuring the single camera and the iconic Apple logo.
This promo is way too good to ignore. | Image by PhoneArena
iOS fans can't normally find reasonably priced iPhones bundled with even more reasonably priced monthly service plans. But for a limited time, the Verizon-owned Straight Talk is allowing you to get one of the best mid-range models, the iPhone 16e, with a very compelling plan.

The iPhone 16e remains a solid option


Recently, the iPhone 16e welcomed a successor: the newer iPhone 17e. This model may bring several upgrades to the table, but that doesn't mean the 16e is no longer a great option.

This phone costs $599, which is way less than the higher-end alternatives. Plus, with the current Straight Talk offer, you can now actually get it with a fantastic $250 discount. But there's a way to get the model for only $199.

iPhone 16e: save 67% at Straight Talk
$199
$599
$400 off (67%)
The iPhone 16e remains one of the best mid-range iPhones you can get. And now, thanks to Straight Talk's limited-time offer, the device can be yours for only $199. This promo requires a Silver Unlimited plan or higher.
Buy at Straight Talk


Why should you go for it


The iPhone 16e features a super compact 6.1-inch display, making it perfect for users with smaller hands. Even though the screen supports a modest 60Hz refresh rate, most users might not find this a major dealbreaker. 

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As our iPhone 16e review shows, the device is also quite capable on the camera front despite featuring a single rear camera. Its 48MP main sensor captures lifelike colors and great detail. 

In addition, the model stands out with an A18 chip, which provides enough potential for daily use. In fact, it's much more powerful than similarly priced Android options, including the Moto G Stylus (2026).

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Straight Talk plans are surprisingly attractive


If you bundle the iPhone 16e with Straight Talk's Silver Unlimited plan ($45/mo), you'll have to pay just $199 for the device. That's essentially $400 in savings on the iPhone — a promotion you can't see everywhere. 

Plus, the Silver Unlimited plan features 10GB of hotspot data and international calling to Mexico and Canada. Paired with standard perks like unlimited text and call, it might be the preferred option for casual users. 



Best of all, if you enroll for a multi-month plan, you can score some savings. Three-month subscriptions save you $15, with discounts going as high as $180 for the 12-month service.

What to keep in mind


Although $45/mo isn't a high price for a monthly service, there are several important things to keep in mind. For starters, the Silver Unlimited plan comes with download data speeds of 148 Mbps. That should still be enough for most users, but those seeking blazing-fast speed might not be satisfied. 

Another thing is that, unlike higher tiers, the Silver Unlimited plan doesn't include a Walmart+ membership or cloud storage. In addition, devices sold through Straight Talk remain locked to the network for a full year (365 days) before they become eligible for unlocking.

A perfect middle ground


Normally, I wouldn't recommend signing a plan that costs $45/mo and only covers the basics. But Straight Talk's ongoing discount on the iPhone 16e changes the game for me. I'm getting all my essential needs covered while saving a mind-blowing amount on an iPhone!

If you're comfortable with the prepaid carrier's limitations, you might want to check it out. At the end of the day, this Verizon-owned service provider isn't half bad, plus it gives you discounts on multi-month subscriptions.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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