The iPhone 16e feels closer than ever thanks to Verizon

iPhone 16e

If you bundle thewith Straight Talk's Silver Unlimited plan ($45/mo), you'll have to pay just $199 for the device. That's essentially $400 in savings on the iPhone — a promotion you can't see everywhere.Plus, the Silver Unlimited plan features 10GB of hotspot data and international calling to Mexico and Canada. Paired with standard perks like unlimited text and call, it might be the preferred option for casual users.

What to keep in mind

A perfect middle ground

iPhone 16e

Verizon

Best of all, if you enroll for a multi-month plan, you can score some savings. Three-month subscriptions save you $15, with discounts going as high as $180 for the 12-month service.Although $45/mo isn't a high price for a monthly service, there are several important things to keep in mind. For starters, the Silver Unlimited plan comes with download data speeds of 148 Mbps. That should still be enough for most users, but those seeking blazing-fast speed might not be satisfied.Another thing is that, unlike higher tiers, the Silver Unlimited plan doesn't include a Walmart+ membership or cloud storage. In addition, devices sold through Straight Talk remain locked to the network for a full year (365 days) before they become eligible for unlocking.Normally, I wouldn't recommend signing a plan that costs $45/mo and only covers the basics. But Straight Talk's ongoing discount on thechanges the game for me. I'm getting all my essential needs covered while saving a mind-blowing amount on an iPhone!If you're comfortable with the prepaid carrier's limitations, you might want to check it out. At the end of the day, this-owned service provider isn't half bad, plus it gives you discounts on multi-month subscriptions.