iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'





Macotakara's new report mostly reiterates what we have been hearing about the Apple Watch Pro so far, such as it will have a 1.99-inch display and feature a larger case size of 47mm, which should result in nearly a 7 percent larger screen area. In contrast, the Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants and has a 1.9-inches display.





Previous reports had also claimed that the watch would be targeted at athletes and would pack a beefier battery than the regular Watch Series 8 to let users track workouts and other physical activities for a longer period of time. Rumors had also said that it could come with a shatter-resistant screen and a rugged metal casing.





The Watch 7 has a 20 percent bigger screen than the Watch 6 and its glass is slightly more curved at the edges. The Apple Watch Pro was previously rumored to flaunt the first redesign since 2018 but was not expected to come with flat sides.





Macotakara says that the Apple Watch Pro will take design cues from the iPhone 13 Pro and may have a flat display and metal casing. The outlet also references a May tweet from leaker ShrimpApplePro that said that a future Apple watch could come with a flat glass





Other earlier reports had said that the watch could be made of titanium and may have a price of around $900 or $999. The rugged Apple Watch Pro, as well as the Watch Series 8, are also rumored to have a temperature sensor. Apple's new watches will allegedly be powered by the S8 chip, which isn't expected to be much different from the S7 and S6 chips.



