 iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing' - PhoneArena
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'

iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Apple is widely rumored to introduce a rugged smartwatch that it may call the Apple Watch Pro at the September 7   Far out event and a new rumor today says it may be a bigger design upgrade than we were expecting and there will be a lot of fanfare surrounding the announcement.

Macotakara's new report mostly reiterates what we have been hearing about the Apple Watch Pro so far, such as it will have a 1.99-inch display and feature a larger case size of 47mm, which should result in nearly a 7 percent larger screen area. In contrast, the Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm variants and has a 1.9-inches display.

Previous reports had also claimed that the watch would be targeted at athletes and would pack a beefier battery than the regular Watch Series 8 to let users track workouts and other physical activities for a longer period of time. Rumors had also said that it could come with a shatter-resistant screen and a rugged metal casing.

The Watch 7 has a 20 percent bigger screen than the Watch 6 and its glass is slightly more curved at the edges. The Apple Watch Pro was previously rumored to flaunt the first redesign since 2018 but was not expected to come with flat sides.

Macotakara says that the Apple Watch Pro will take design cues from the iPhone 13 Pro and may have a flat display and metal casing. The outlet also references a May tweet from leaker ShrimpApplePro that said that a future Apple watch could come with a flat glass.

Other earlier reports had said that the watch could be made of titanium and may have a price of around $900 or $999. The rugged Apple Watch Pro, as well as the Watch Series 8, are also rumored to have a temperature sensor. Apple's new watches will allegedly be powered by the S8 chip, which isn't expected to be much different from the S7 and S6 chips.

Will the Apple Watch Pro be good enough to outshine the best smartwatches of 2022? Apple apparently seems to think so as today's report says that the Apple Watch Pro will be a 'One More Thing' announcement, which is a practice Steve Jobs started in 1999 where he would leave big announcements to the end of an event. Even the OG Apple Watch got the One More Thing treatment in 2014. The last One More Thing was the first iPhone with a notch, the iPhone X.
