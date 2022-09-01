Questionable leak claims "iPhone 14 Max" is out, "iPhone 14 Plus" is in





voilà , the iPhone 14 Max! In hindsight, it's pretty logical to assume that. After all, the iPhone 14 Max is expected to basically be the affordable version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, minus the telephoto camera, the latest Apple Bionic chipset, an old-school notch, and the superb 1-120Hz display, so it kind of makes sense to just... remove the "Pro" part of the iPhone 14 Pro Max' name, and you get,, the iPhone 14 Max!





However, a recent leak has it that we might have been wrong all along. Twitter user @Tommyboiiiiii shows a picture of what seems to be an original Apple Clear case with MagSafe that's obviously slated for a so-called iPhone 14 Plus. Yep, no Max, no nothing.









While the photo could have been easily tampered with (in fact, the name lights up in FotoForensics , but it could just be the indication of a high-contrast area), there's always the chance that Apple would try to separate its two upcoming 6.7-inches models even further by giving the more affordable one a somewhat forgotten name.







That's right, Apple is no stranger to the "Plus" suffix. Apple's first large smartphone, which was announced in 2014, was called the iPhone 6 Plus. Carrying a 5.5-inch 16:9 display, this one was Apple's knee jerk reaction to the increasingly larger Android phones at the time. The last iPhone to carry the "Plus" suffix was the iPhone 8 Plus , which was succeeded by an iPhone XS Max





As a refresher, Apple will be unveiling its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series in less than a week's time, on September 7, when we'll finally learn what the less premium and more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone will be called. We will also be seeing Apple's next Apple Watch generation, the Apple Watch 8, and possibly an Apple Watch Pro, as well as potentially "а one more thing", namely teasing its AR/VR headset.





As we know more, so will you, and don't forget to tune in come September 7 for our extended coverage of the iPhone 14 event!

