Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be unveiled on September 7, representing the largest (in average size) and most expensive (in average MSRP price) iPhone roster that Apple has ever announced.

All four devices will benefit from tweaked designs with slightly slimmer bezels and a tad taller aspect ratio, but the biggest difference is Apple's final adoption of the punch-hole display concept for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.









In terms of specs, most of the hardware upgrades are reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models. They are the ones with the new Apple A16 4nm processor, round and pill-shaped Face ID cutouts, 48MP main cameras with 8K video recording ability, the works.



The revised notch of the iPhone 13 design will be carried over to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which would see a reduction in width and house a rearranged Face ID system which works with masks on.





Debuting alongside the iPhone 14 is set to be the Apple Watch Series 8 models. They won't offer the major redesign that came with the Apple Watch 7, as they will come in the same two 41mm and 45mm sizes.





The key differences will be under the hood, as the Apple Watch Series 8 SE will finally get the faster, S8 chipset that will be on the Series 8 as well. Instead of design and processing power, the Series 8 gets the long-rumored sensor for tracking your bodily temperature. In addition, women will get period tracking and other fertility-related health features.





Apple's first rugged Pro timepiece will also get the fertility tracking options as the Watch 8, as well as its processor. The "one more thing" announcement, however, would hardly be suitable for women's wrists as it would be a giant watch to behold and carry a huge battery that can finally give an Apple Watch a battery life of more than a day and a half. The other added value of the expensive $1000 Apple Watch Pro will be its titanium casing and whatever cool bands Apple decides to throw our way that suit the premium chassis.





Apple’s Apple’s AirPods Pro are over two years old, so a refresh in the form of AirPods Pro 2 is long overdue and expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 7. Еxpect fitness tracking with new motion sensor and a dedicated chip, better noise cancellation, AirTags support, automatic switching, Dolby Atmos, Transparency mode, as well as lossless audio support.

Tune in to PhoneArena at 10AM Eastern to get all the juicy Apple September 2022 Far Out event announcement details as they become official.

This is the biggest announcement of the day, as the iPhone 14 models are set to replace the bestselling iPhone 13 5G series that propelled Apple to new market share record in the US (over 50% of Americans own iPhones for the first time). Unlike previous years, there won't be a mini iPhone, and the iPhone 14 won't be taking its place neither in size, nor in price.