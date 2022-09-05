Watch the Apple iPhone 14 September event: what to expect from 'Far Out'
Apple's September event for the iPhone 14 and Watch 8 may be called "Far Out" but is fast approaching and almost upon us and here is how you can watch the iPhone 14 announcement while you wait for the "one more thing" in the from of an Apple Watch Pro model.
When to watch the iPhone 14 event live stream
The 'Far Out' Apple iPhone 14 event is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7. It starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST and should run for about 2 hours if Apple announces all products that are expected.
Unlike the iPhone 13 event, the iPhone 14 announcement won't be just another virtual affair. Granted, there will be a pre-recorded module that will be streamed through Apple’s official website on supported browsers, the Apple TV app, and via YouTube.
- September 7, 2022
- 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm British Standard Time
Unlike the iPhone 13 event, the iPhone 14 announcement won't be just another virtual affair. Granted, there will be a pre-recorded module that will be streamed through Apple’s official website on supported browsers, the Apple TV app, and via YouTube.
For select few, however, Apple will hold a hands-on session with the new phones and watches it unveils in its "spaceship" campus in Cupertino, and later on there will be an in-person tribute to Steve Jobs, so Tim Cook's hands will be full on Wednesday with two addresses to a live audience.
What to expect at the September 7 Apple event?
iPhone 14 series
The biggest, most expensive iPhones ever
- 6.1" iPhone 14 specs: A15, dual 12MP cameras, new 12MP selfie cam with AF, larger battery
- 6.7" iPhone 14 Plus: A15, dual 12MP cameras, new 12MP selfie cam with AF
- 6.1" iPhone 14 Pro: 4nm A16, triple camera with 48MP main sensor, 8K video, punch-hole display
- 6.7" iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4nm A16, triple camera with 48MP main sensor, 8K video, punch-hole display
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be unveiled on September 7, representing the largest (in average size) and most expensive (in average MSRP price) iPhone roster that Apple has ever announced.
This is the biggest announcement of the day, as the iPhone 14 models are set to replace the bestselling iPhone 13 5G series that propelled Apple to new market share record in the US (over 50% of Americans own iPhones for the first time). Unlike previous years, there won't be a mini iPhone, and the iPhone 14 won't be taking its place neither in size, nor in price.
All four devices will benefit from tweaked designs with slightly slimmer bezels and a tad taller aspect ratio, but the biggest difference is Apple's final adoption of the punch-hole display concept for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
The revised notch of the iPhone 13 design will be carried over to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which would see a reduction in width and house a rearranged Face ID system which works with masks on.
In terms of specs, most of the hardware upgrades are reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models. They are the ones with the new Apple A16 4nm processor, round and pill-shaped Face ID cutouts, 48MP main cameras with 8K video recording ability, the works.
In terms of specs, most of the hardware upgrades are reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro models. They are the ones with the new Apple A16 4nm processor, round and pill-shaped Face ID cutouts, 48MP main cameras with 8K video recording ability, the works.
Apple Watch Series 8
- Watch 8 SE: S8 processor
- Watch 8: body temperature sensor
- Apple Watch Pro: $1000 price, rugged titanium housing
Debuting alongside the iPhone 14 is set to be the Apple Watch Series 8 models. They won't offer the major redesign that came with the Apple Watch 7, as they will come in the same two 41mm and 45mm sizes.
The key differences will be under the hood, as the Apple Watch Series 8 SE will finally get the faster, S8 chipset that will be on the Series 8 as well. Instead of design and processing power, the Series 8 gets the long-rumored sensor for tracking your bodily temperature. In addition, women will get period tracking and other fertility-related health features.
Apple Watch Pro
Apple's first rugged Pro timepiece will also get the fertility tracking options as the Watch 8, as well as its processor. The "one more thing" announcement, however, would hardly be suitable for women's wrists as it would be a giant watch to behold and carry a huge battery that can finally give an Apple Watch a battery life of more than a day and a half. The other added value of the expensive $1000 Apple Watch Pro will be its titanium casing and whatever cool bands Apple decides to throw our way that suit the premium chassis.
AirPods Pro 2
- Fitness tracking sensor
- Enhanced ANC
- AirTags support
- Lossless audio
Apple’s AirPods Pro are over two years old, so a refresh in the form of AirPods Pro 2 is long overdue and expected to be announced on Wednesday, September 7. Еxpect fitness tracking with new motion sensor and a dedicated chip, better noise cancellation, AirTags support, automatic switching, Dolby Atmos, Transparency mode, as well as lossless audio support.
Tune in to PhoneArena at 10AM Eastern to get all the juicy Apple September 2022 Far Out event announcement details as they become official.
Things that are NOT allowed: