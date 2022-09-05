Renders, incoming! Behold, the Apple Watch Pro in all its glory
1
Apple is about to hold its next event on September 7th, and while the star of the show will undoubtedly be the iPhone 14, there are a couple of other devices that will get their chance to bask in the spotlight.
One of them is the Apple Watch Pro, which is set to launch alongside the standard Apple Watch 8. The former will reportedly be a sturdier version of the latter, with a larger display, bigger battery and a new design.
In general, it is pretty obvious that the Apple Watch Pro will be a very different beast from the ones that came before it. It looks like the Pro has a very large display (reportedly, coming in at 49mm), a rather chunky main body and an interesting new design feature. On one side, the Apple Watch Pro will apparently have a “protrusion” that houses a physical button and the crown of the device.
To add insult to injury, the Apple Watch Pro will be an obscenely costly gadget. Most reports point towards a price tag of about $900-1000. This might be the first time a wearable costs more than the entry version of the smartphone it comes along with.
One of them is the Apple Watch Pro, which is set to launch alongside the standard Apple Watch 8. The former will reportedly be a sturdier version of the latter, with a larger display, bigger battery and a new design.
The last point is perhaps the most interesting. Until now, there was little concrete information on how the Apple Watch Pro would actually look like. However, 91Mobiles has managed to procure a number of exclusive CAD rendering showcasing the new wearable in all its glory. The full gallery is available here.
In general, it is pretty obvious that the Apple Watch Pro will be a very different beast from the ones that came before it. It looks like the Pro has a very large display (reportedly, coming in at 49mm), a rather chunky main body and an interesting new design feature. On one side, the Apple Watch Pro will apparently have a “protrusion” that houses a physical button and the crown of the device.
It is very much clear that the Apple Watch Pro is not meant for everyone. Many analysts have speculated that Apple has a clear target audience in mind with this device (i.e. athletes and users that are very physically active). According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch Pro places a particular emphasis on battery life. Judging from these images, this comes at the expense of additional bulk.
To add insult to injury, the Apple Watch Pro will be an obscenely costly gadget. Most reports point towards a price tag of about $900-1000. This might be the first time a wearable costs more than the entry version of the smartphone it comes along with.
05 Sep, 2022Renders, incoming! Behold, the Apple Watch Pro in all its glory What makes the Apple Watch "Pro"? Apparently, more buttons.
31 Jul, 2022Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
10 Jul, 2022Ouch! Rugged Apple Watch Pro to cost the same as the iPhone 13 Pro?
04 Jul, 2022One Apple Watch Series 8 model might go (way) bigger than the Series 7
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: