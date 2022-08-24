Apple's iPhone 14 launch event date is finally official, and it's pretty early
The moment we've all been waiting for is (almost) here at last. If you're a hardcore Apple fan or you're simply interested in the mobile tech industry as a whole, it's time to clear your schedule and save the September 7 date.
As repeatedly rumored of late, that's when a highly anticipated iPhone 14 family almost certainly composed of "vanilla", Max, Pro, and Pro Max (but not mini) members will be formally announced at an undoubtedly glamorous "special Apple Event."
Said ceremony is set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino (where else?), kicking off at 10 am Pacific Time, and in a clear sign that the world is truly starting to heal, hosting an actual (though presumably limited) live audience of journalists and influencers.
Where can you watch the September 7 Apple event?
If you're not a YouTuber with millions of subscribers or a big-shot tech blogger, worry not, as Apple will have everyone covered with an official livestream on the company's website and in the Apple TV app.
This should be as easy as ever to follow on your mobile device or desktop (regardless of your preferred software platform), and you can already add the aforementioned start time and date to your digital calendar to make sure you won't miss the action and excitement of Apple's first physical product announcement event in... what feels like decades.
Isn't September 7 a little early?
Why, I'm so glad you asked that, and to offer the most rigorous answer possible, here are the dates of all previous (main) iPhone launch events:
- September 14, 2021 - iPhone 13
- October 13, 2020 - iPhone 12
- September 10, 2019 - iPhone 11
- September 12, 2018 - iPhone X
- September 12, 2017 - iPhone 8
- September 7, 2016 - iPhone 7
- September 9, 2015 - iPhone 6s
- September 9, 2014 - iPhone 6
- September 10, 2013 - iPhone 5s
- September 12, 2012 - iPhone 5
- October 4, 2011 - iPhone 4s
- June 7, 2010 - iPhone 4
- June 8, 2009 - iPhone 3G S
- June 9, 2008 - iPhone 3G
- January 9, 2007 - iPhone 1
Basically, the short answer is yes, September 7 is a little early for a fall iPhone announcement, but not as early as Apple's last two big fall events would suggest. As for what the newly announced date means, it could be nothing... or it might suggest that production is going smoothly and the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't want to waste any time getting its next-gen devices into the hands of their earliest adopters.
What will Apple unveil on September 7?
While the "Far out" event tagline and the official imagery around the upcoming launch seem to be about as vague as these things come, multiple recent reports have essentially etched in stone the September 2022 announcement of the following products:
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Pro
- Apple Watch SE 2
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max renders.
That's already a fairly long and decidedly exciting list of prospective protagonists for a single event (be it a virtual or in-person one), and believe it or not, there's a chance we might see even more devices made official on September 7.
We're talking, of course, about the long overdue second-gen AirPods Pro, as well as a duo (or trio) of upgraded iPad Pros and a new "base" iPad, all of which are however currently far more likely to see daylight in October.
Last but certainly not least, Apple's oft-rumored but still-distant (according to some sources, at least) augmented reality headset is the only product we can think of that would probably fit the "far out" description (in more senses than one), so perhaps a preview of some sort of either a working prototype or the general concept behind it is closer than many seem to expect.
