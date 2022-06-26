Next Apple Watch SE might be a more compelling upgrade from predecessor than Series 8

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his Power On newsletter and has spilled a lot of tea about the Apple products that are expected to arrive between fall 2022 and the first half of 2023. The insider says to expect four new iPhone 14 models , three Apple Watch variants, Macs with M2 and M3 processors, iPads, revamped AirPods Pro , a HomePod, an updated Apple TV, and the long-rumored headset.





Last year's Apple Watch Series 7 is fueled by the S7 chip, which is not much different from the prior generation's chip S6 chip. Gurman has hinted that the S8 chip that will power the Watch Series 8 might not be any faster than the S7 as it will have the same specs as the older chip. Next year is when we can expect an entirely new chip.









The next Watch SE will apparently have the same screen size as the 2020 model, meaning its display will be 1.78-inches. It's rumored to pack the new S8 chip though, which should make it considerably faster than the outgoing model that's underpinned by the S5 chip.





The Apple Watch Series 3 is not eligible for the latest version of Apple's smartwatch operating system, watchOS 9 , which was announced at the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month so it seems that the writing is on the wall for this model to be discontinued.





Gurman believes that the current SE model may be relegated to the Watch Series 3 price point. For reference, the Series 3 starts at $199 and the Watch SE retails for $279.





watchOS 9 brings with it enhanced workout tracking. New features include multisport workouts to allow wearables to automatically switch between tracking running, biking, and swimming; training zones; elevation tracking; and new running metrics. Apple appears to be laying the groundwork for the rugged watch with these new features. This could make it a popular smartwatch choice amongst people who use watches in extreme environments.





Per reports, the watch, which is sometimes referred to as the Explorer Edition by Apple, will have the same functionality as the standard model but will offer extra impact resistance and protection. It may feature a rubberized exterior which would make it more durable than watches with aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel cases. Per reports, the watch, which is sometimes referred to as the Explorer Edition by Apple, will have the same functionality as the standard model but will offer extra impact resistance and protection. It may feature a rubberized exterior which would make it more durable than watches with aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel cases.





The Watch Series 8 is rumored to feature a body-temperature sensor and may also get a new low-power mode which will let it run some apps and features without using as much battery life. The new model may also flaunt an updated design with a flat screen and squared-off edges.





If Apple follows last year's cadence, the Watch Series 8 will be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 range.