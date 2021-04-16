iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
This time, we’ve got some new CAD renders and details about the iPhone 13 Pro Max—the biggest of the bunch and likely one of the best phones of 2021—and the iPhone 13 Mini, the runt of the series.
iPhone 13 Pro Max
According to Filip Koroy (EverythingApplePro on YouTube), the camera modules on the entire iPhone 13 series are said to get bigger. This isn’t a surprise since the sensors will be seeing an increase in size as well. That’s also expected—the iPhone camera experience has been one of the main areas of innovation in the past few years.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max will keep the same design on the back as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The only visual difference will be the improved lenses’ beefier camera bump, which will house a standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera, alongside the LiDAR scanner—which is also said to get larger.
iPhone 13 mini
The iPhone 13 mini wasn’t even in the cards for a while due to the 12 mini’s mediocre sales performance (according to Apple’s standards). However, by the looks of it, and luckily for all compact smartphone fans, we’ll be seeing a refresh of last year’s smallest flagship phone after all!
Furthermore, the camera experience on this one is also said to be improved with the addition of sensor-shift OIS. This will put it on par with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which shoots slightly clearer videos, thanks to this particular improved stabilization technology.
Versatility is still not as great—we won’t be seeing a dedicated zoom camera on the iPhone 13 mini, but that’s to be expected. It isn’t getting a LiDAR sensor either. Incidentally, Samsung's next flagship lineup is also said to be getting sensor-shift tech, so it can compete with the iPhone 13 series.
Another area of improvement for the iPhone 13 mini is battery life. It’s no secret that the 12 mini performed poorly in this area. This time around, Apple will be looking to implement a new form of battery tech, which will use less space but deliver more endurance. Hopefully, this will make the 13 mini a more viable option for the average consumer.
Both the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 mini are said to keep the same screen sizes as their predecessors. However, the phones will get slightly thicker—0.25mm for the 13 Pro Max and 0.26mm for the mini.
As mentioned above, the camera bumps will add a little more girth—but with phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Mi 11 Ultra, which look even more intimidating, we don’t think this will come as a shock to anyone.
For the notch lovers (and haters), you can rest assured this part is not going away just yet. However, it does seem like it might get narrower, as shown on the renders. We’ll take this upgrade over no upgrade at all.
