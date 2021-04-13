Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera





MySmartPrice , give us an exclusive first real glimpse of the new iPhone generation. We have been graced by a whole set of freshly leaked 3D digital images showing what Apple will be innovating in its up-and-coming flagship phone, and what will be remaining the same.





The design of the iPhone 13 is to remain largely the same, with the classic iPhone 5s- iPhone X body amalgam. The edge -to-edge 120-Hz variable refresh rate screen appears identical to the latest models. The device's size will remain almost the same as last year's iPhone 12 , at 146.7×71.5×7.6 mm. Although the





The three front sensor cutouts have received an intriguing change, with all three lined up next to each other, and the earpiece sitting overhead rather than in the middle as with previous designs. Although there is speculation there may be a second front camera, there is no evidence for that and Apple just seems to be making an effort to make the front Face ID/camera notch even smaller and less conspicuous.





There is a fourth cutout as well, which aside from likely housing the remaining sensors, curiously appears to resemble a speaker.





The rear still sports four cutouts for the two cameras and flash and ANC microphone, so it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing any change there.









This story is developing...

It's a great day for us Apple aficionados waiting on updates about the iPhone 13 likely arriving by the end of this year, as per Apple tradition.