Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
We have been graced by a whole set of freshly leaked 3D digital images showing what Apple will be innovating in its up-and-coming flagship phone, and what will be remaining the same. The images, rendered by trusted industry sources and revealed by MySmartPrice, give us an exclusive first real glimpse of the new iPhone generation.
The three front sensor cutouts have received an intriguing change, with all three lined up next to each other, and the earpiece sitting overhead rather than in the middle as with previous designs. Although there is speculation there may be a second front camera, there is no evidence for that and Apple just seems to be making an effort to make the front Face ID/camera notch even smaller and less conspicuous.
The rear still sports four cutouts for the two cameras and flash and ANC microphone, so it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing any change there.
This story is developing...
