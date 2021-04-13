Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple 5G

Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
Apr 13, 2021, 7:14 AM
Leaked iPhone 13 5G renders show off smaller notch, diagonal camera
It's a great day for us Apple aficionados waiting on updates about the iPhone 13 likely arriving by the end of this year, as per Apple tradition.

We have been graced by a whole set of freshly leaked 3D digital images showing what Apple will be innovating in its up-and-coming flagship phone, and what will be remaining the same. The images, rendered by trusted industry sources and revealed by MySmartPrice, give us an exclusive first real glimpse of the new iPhone generation.

The design of the iPhone 13 is to remain largely the same, with the classic iPhone 5s-iPhone X body amalgam. The edge-to-edge 120-Hz variable refresh rate screen appears identical to the latest models. The device's size will remain almost the same as last year's iPhone 12, at 146.7×71.5×7.6 mm. Although the 

The three front sensor cutouts have received an intriguing change, with all three lined up next to each other, and the earpiece sitting overhead rather than in the middle as with previous designs. Although there is speculation there may be a second front camera, there is no evidence for that and Apple just seems to be making an effort to make the front Face ID/camera notch even smaller and less conspicuous. 

There is a fourth cutout as well, which aside from likely housing the remaining sensors, curiously appears to resemble a speaker. 

The rear still sports four cutouts for the two cameras and flash and ANC microphone, so it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing any change there.


This story is developing...

iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

April 20 Apple event prematurely revealed by... Siri
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display

Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

