Weak iPhone 12 mini sales aren't just bad news for Apple
Report after report has said that the 5.4-inch Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling poorly. The compact handset seemingly only accounts for between 4 to 6 percent of iPhone 12 sales. Apple is apparently redirecting components meant for the handset to the other members of the family and it may even stop making it entirely by the end of the second quarter.
That's not to say that the smallest iPhone 12 model is the sole culprit, as the report adds that it's normal for smartphone sales to be low in the early days of the first quarter. At the same time, it also notes that Samsung's rigid OLED supply to Chinese vendors remained strong in January. Rigid OLED panels are cheaper than flexible panels that are used for flagship phones like the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21.
In all, 164 million smartphone panels (OLED and LCD) were shipped in January. Samsung was the top supplier, followed by BOE and Tianma.
Apple has been penalized twice by Samsung in the last two years alone for a shortfall in OLED panel orders.