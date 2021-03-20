Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Weak iPhone 12 mini sales aren't just bad news for Apple

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 20, 2021, 5:12 PM
Weak iPhone 12 mini sales aren't just bad news for Apple
Report after report has said that the 5.4-inch Apple iPhone 12 mini is selling poorly. The compact handset seemingly only accounts for between 4 to 6 percent of iPhone 12 sales. Apple is apparently redirecting components meant for the handset to the other members of the family and it may even stop making it entirely by the end of the second quarter. 

The poor performance is not only weighing on the iPhone 12 range but also Samsung. Research firm Omdia says that Samsung Display's OLED panel sales declined 9 percent in January to 45 million units from the previous month because of low iPhone 12 mini sales, according to The Elec.

That's not to say that the smallest iPhone 12 model is the sole culprit, as the report adds that it's normal for smartphone sales to be low in the early days of the first quarter. At the same time, it also notes that Samsung's rigid OLED supply to Chinese vendors remained strong in January. Rigid OLED panels are cheaper than flexible panels that are used for flagship phones like the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21.

Although iPhone 12 OLED orders are allegedly split between Samsung, LG, and BOE, Samsung supplies the bulk of panels and is also the sole supplier for the iPhone 12 mini.

In all, 164 million smartphone panels (OLED and LCD) were shipped in January. Samsung was the top supplier, followed by BOE and Tianma.

Apple has been penalized twice by Samsung in the last two years alone for a shortfall in OLED panel orders.

