Weak iPhone 12 mini sales aren't just bad news for Apple

The Elec The poor performance is not only weighing on the iPhone 12 range but also Samsung. Research firm Omdia says that Samsung Display's OLED panel sales declined 9 percent in January to 45 million units from the previous month because of low iPhone 12 mini sales, according to





That's not to say that the smallest iPhone 12 model is the sole culprit, as the report adds that it's normal for smartphone sales to be low in the early days of the first quarter. At the same time, it also notes that Samsung's rigid OLED supply to Chinese vendors remained strong in January. Rigid OLED panels are cheaper than flexible panels that are used for flagship phones like the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21





Although iPhone 12 OLED orders are allegedly split between Samsung, LG, and BOE , Samsung supplies the bulk of panels and is also the sole supplier for the iPhone 12 mini.



In all, 164 million smartphone panels (OLED and LCD) were shipped in January. Samsung was the top supplier, followed by BOE and Tianma.