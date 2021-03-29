Xiaomi unveils the Mi 11 Ultra - a two-display flagship monster

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Hardware specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specs at a glance:





Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Battery and Charging

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in China starting at 5,999 yuan (around $900). The phone will be available in select European countries starting at 1,199 euro . At the moment there's no information whether the Mi 11 Ultra will be available in the US.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi also unveiled another device in the Mi 11 ecosystem - the Xiaomi Mi 11i. The concept behind it is to offer users maximum performance at a great price. The phone features a flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8/128 or 8/256GB memory options. The display is also quite impressive, according to Xiaomi, it's the company's best flat screen to date. It's a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.





The screen of the Mi 11i can output up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and also supports HDR10+ and TrueColor calibration for extreme color accuracy (DeltaE ~ 0.35). The display has received 11 awards from DisplayMate and an overall rating of A+. The Xiaomi Mi 11i also features a triple camera system with a 108MP 1/1.52" main sensor. It can combine 9 pixels into one large 2.1μm pixel for better low-light performance. There's also an ultra-wide 8MP camera with a 128-degree field of view, and a 5MP telemacro lens, that can take close detailed pictures of distant objects.

The phone features a 4,520mAh battery that can be fast-charged with up to 33W of power. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, integrated into the power button, stereo speakers, and three colors to choose from - Cosmic Black, Frosty White, and Celestial Silver. The most intriguing part is the price - the phone will be available in select European countries for as low as 649 euro . The Xiaomi Mi 11i is shaping to be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 888 devices out there.





Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The company is also launching a trimmed-down version of the Mi 11 - the Mi 11 Lite (in 5G and non-5G flavors). It’s very slim and lightweight, just 6.81 mm thick and 159g. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 780G chipset (732 for the LTE model) and has 8GB of RAM with two storage options - 128 and 256GB (6/64GB option available for the LTE variant). The company is also launching a trimmed-down version of the Mi 11 - the Mi 11 Lite (in 5G and non-5G flavors). It’s very slim and lightweight, just 6.81 mm thick and 159g. It’s equipped with a Snapdragon 780G chipset (732 for the LTE model) and has 8GB of RAM with two storage options - 128 and 256GB (6/64GB option available for the LTE variant).



The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it can go up to 800 nits of brightness.



The camera system features three elements. There’s a 64MP main wide-angle camera with a 1/1.97” sensor and 1.4μm pixel size. The second lens is an ultra-wide 119-degree camera with an 8MP sensor underneath, and there’s also a 5MP telephoto lens. There’s a punch-hole selfie camera on the front and it’s a 20MP one.



Despite being so slim and lightweight, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite sports a 4250mAh battery. Official sales begin on April 4 in China and the price for the base 8/128GB model starts from 2,299 yuan (around $350). In Europe the base model will feature a 6/64GB memory option that will be available for 299 euro . The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it can go up to 800 nits of brightness.The camera system features three elements. There’s a 64MP main wide-angle camera with a 1/1.97” sensor and 1.4μm pixel size. The second lens is an ultra-wide 119-degree camera with an 8MP sensor underneath, and there’s also a 5MP telephoto lens. There’s a punch-hole selfie camera on the front and it’s a 20MP one.Despite being so slim and lightweight, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite sports a 4250mAh battery. Official sales begin on April 4 in China and the price for the base 8/128GB model starts from 2,299 yuan (around $350). In Europe the base model will feature a 6/64GB memory option that will be available for