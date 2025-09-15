iOS 26 is here! Your iPhone 17 will come with Liquid Glass and exciting new Apple Intelligence features

iOS 26

iOS 26

Open the Settings app

Go to General

Go to Software Update

Install iOS 26 if it’s showing up

Are you excited for iOS 26? Very much so! Not at all Just a bit Not an iPhone user Very much so! 46.67% Not at all 33.33% Just a bit 20% Not an iPhone user 0%

iPhone 17

Liquid Glass on iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

Adaptive Power Mode for iPhone

iOS 26

Recommended Stories

iMessage finally catches up

See who is typing in a group chat

Add a person to your contacts from a group chat

Select part of a message, instead of copying it all

Create polls to vote in in group chats

Add a background to any chat

AI-powered call tools





Apple Intelligence

Preview and AutoMix





iOS 26

CarPlay is getting a big update





iOS 26

Respond to messages quickly with Tapbacks

Better view for incoming calls that doesn’t impede other elements

CarPlay can now show Live Activities

Stream videos using AirPlay when the car is parked

iOS 26

iPhone 17

iOS 26



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!