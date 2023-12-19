Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies





According to According to Bloomberg , the state attorneys general had alleged that Google used anticompetitive tactics in order to force app developers to have their in-app payments processed through Google's platform which took a 15% to 30% cut of such payments. This case was originally filed in 2021 as was a separate class-action suit that was filed on behalf of nearly 21 million consumers and complained that Google's 30% cut of Play Store transactions forced app prices higher.





The settlement was reached with the States back in September, but the terms of the financial agreement weren't made public until now. Google also reached an agreement with Match Group over Play Store policies. Match Group owns and operates several dating apps including Tinder, Match.com, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, and OurTime.









A statement made by Wilson White, Google's vice president for Government Affairs & Public Policy, says, "This settlement builds on Android's choice and flexibility, maintains strong security protections, and retains Google’s ability to compete." As part of the settlement, Google said that it will make it easier for Android users to download apps directly from developers. An attorney for the states noted that "no other U.S. antitrust enforcer has yet been able to secure remedies of this magnitude from Google."





The settlement requires that $630 million of the $700 million paid by Alphabet will be used to create a common fund to benefit consumers. The remaining $70 million will be used to pay the states for penalties, restitution, disgorgement, and fees. Consumers with claims against Google will receive at least $2 each from the settlement and could get more depending on how much they spent in the Google Play Store between Aug. 16, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2023.





The settlement still requires a judge to sign off on it.

