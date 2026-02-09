The Galaxy A36 is a total no-brainer at $170 off on Walmart
A massive $170 discount makes the Galaxy A36 one of the best bang-for-buck options right now.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy A36 deal went live in 2025? Now you do! Today, Walmart gives you a first-time promo of 2026, bringing the model to a price you just can't ignore. Believe it or not, the model in Awesome Black is now going for only $229.72, saving you a massive $170.Did you know the last good
By the way, this sale beats every offer I came across during Black Friday for this particular device. For context, the phone was going for about $102-$125 off its original price, making the current Walmart promo even harder to resist.
With its gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and pretty high brightness levels, this device doesn't disappoint one bit. We've also measured a pretty good color calibration, giving you more natural-looking colors. Check out our Galaxy A36 review for more details.
In case you're wondering, the same goes for the camera. With a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP macro sensor, this Samsung phone captures vivid photos with decent detail. That said, colors sometimes come out a bit warmer than natural, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.
And sure, some leaks suggest the Galaxy A37 may get released soon. But should you wait for it when the Galaxy A36 is now going for a dirt-cheap price? Hurry up and grab Walmart's best-selling offer before it's too late.
By the way, this sale beats every offer I came across during Black Friday for this particular device. For context, the phone was going for about $102-$125 off its original price, making the current Walmart promo even harder to resist.
With its gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and pretty high brightness levels, this device doesn't disappoint one bit. We've also measured a pretty good color calibration, giving you more natural-looking colors. Check out our Galaxy A36 review for more details.
Is performance incredible? Well, no—but it doesn't need to be. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, this fella delivers a mostly smooth everyday experience. Just keep your expectations realistic — you can't really expect flagship-grade horsepower.
Recommended For You
Given its ultra-affordable current price, the A36 impresses a lot with its software promise. Believe it or not, this phone gets six years of continuous OS and security patches, keeping it safe and reliable for quite some time. In fact, it beats some of Motorola's most expensive options in terms of software, including the Razr Ultra (2025).
And sure, some leaks suggest the Galaxy A37 may get released soon. But should you wait for it when the Galaxy A36 is now going for a dirt-cheap price? Hurry up and grab Walmart's best-selling offer before it's too late.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: