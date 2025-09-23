Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google’s tiny design tweak on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is ruining your landscape videos

A small speaker and mic switch on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is causing big frustrations for right-handed users trying to record in landscape.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Google Pixel
Google’s tiny design tweak on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is ruining your landscape videos
Pixel phones are no strangers to bugs and strange issues. However, this time, it's not a bug that's probably been confusing you if you've been trying to film a landscape video on your new Pixel 10 Pro XL and have been astounded by audio issues.

You're holding it wrong 


Google slightly changed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro XL in comparison to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new design (actually, it's a minuscule but significant change) could lead to some people experiencing audio issues in landscape videos. 

The Mountain View tech giant swapped the bottom speaker and mic positions on the phone. Because of this little change, people who are right-handed may end up actually covering the mic while recording videos in landscape mode. 

Have you run into audio issues when filming on your Pixel?

Vote View Result

Curious little change can ruin your landscape mode videos on Pixel 10 Pro XL 


On the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the main peaker now sits on the right of the USB-C port, which ensures you don't accidentally cover it while gaming, watching videos, or just holding the phone in landscape position. And that's great, as watching a muffled video ain't fun. 

However, as Artem Russakovskii highlighted, that switch is also causing the unintended effect that the mic is now on the left. And yep, this means it can easily be covered by your palm if you're right-handed and holding the phone in landscape mode. And this can cause the audio on your video not to be as good as it should be. 



As you can see, we're not talking here about a software or hardware bug with the mike, but a simple design. Luckily, there's an easy workaround - rotate the phone 180 degrees so your right hand isn't covering the mic. Unfortunately, though, this may feel a bit awkward if you're right-handed, but it is what Google decided that it is, after all. 

It may take a while to get used to 


I think that, generally speaking, this little design change with its unintended effect is not the end of the world. People can get used to all sorts of things, so maybe with practice, you'll start noticing it less and less. The thing is, most people shoot videos in portrait mode anyway, as those are the hot deal on social media right now.

Of course, it would've been ideal if the design were perfect, but such a thing as perfection doesn't exist. So, well, it will take some getting used to, but it at least isn't an annoying and somewhat creepy display glitch that haunts you. That scary glitch with the display is at least getting noticed by Google with the intentions of getting fixed. Here, it's not a bug that needs fixing, so there's that.

Google’s tiny design tweak on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is ruining your landscape videos

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

Secret Service, NYPD bust plot to disrupt NYC telecom service

by Alan Friedman • 1

iPhone Air review: Pointless until you actually hold it in your hand

by Mariyan Slavov • 1

iPhone 17 is so good that T-Mobile just went through its "biggest iPhone weekend" ever

by Sebastian Pier • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

Latest News

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
The Razr+ (2025) is once again a hot pick at $150 off on Amazon
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
U.S. mobile customers won't miss Boost's soon to be dismantled 5G network
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
First images of the One UI 8.5 in action show some of the major changes Samsung is planning
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless