Google’s tiny design tweak on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is ruining your landscape videos

You're holding it wrong

Pixel 10 Pro

The Mountain View tech giant swapped the bottom speaker and mic positions on the phone. Because of this little change, people who are right-handed may end up actually covering the mic while recording videos in landscape mode.





Have you run into audio issues when filming on your Pixel? Yes, super annoying Nope, no issues I film in portrait anyway I don’t have a Pixel Yes, super annoying 0% Nope, no issues 0% I film in portrait anyway 0% I don’t have a Pixel 100%

Curious little change can ruin your landscape mode videos on Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro

However, as Artem Russakovskii highlighted , that switch is also causing the unintended effect that the mic is now on the left. And yep, this means it can easily be covered by your palm if you're right-handed and holding the phone in landscape mode. And this can cause the audio on your video not to be as good as it should be.





Turns out that on the Pixel 10, the engineering team has swapped the bottom (when holding upright) mic and speaker positions.



This means that when holding the phone in landscape orientation, the speaker is now on top and microphone on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/LTulkyKKQr — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 18, 2025





It may take a while to get used to

I think that, generally speaking, this little design change with its unintended effect is not the end of the world. People can get used to all sorts of things, so maybe with practice, you'll start noticing it less and less. The thing is, most people shoot videos in portrait mode anyway, as those are the hot deal on social media right now.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!