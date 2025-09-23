Google’s tiny design tweak on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is ruining your landscape videos
A small speaker and mic switch on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is causing big frustrations for right-handed users trying to record in landscape.
Pixel phones are no strangers to bugs and strange issues. However, this time, it's not a bug that's probably been confusing you if you've been trying to film a landscape video on your new Pixel 10 Pro XL and have been astounded by audio issues.
Google slightly changed the design of the Pixel 10 Pro XL in comparison to its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new design (actually, it's a minuscule but significant change) could lead to some people experiencing audio issues in landscape videos.
On the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the main peaker now sits on the right of the USB-C port, which ensures you don't accidentally cover it while gaming, watching videos, or just holding the phone in landscape position. And that's great, as watching a muffled video ain't fun.
Of course, it would've been ideal if the design were perfect, but such a thing as perfection doesn't exist. So, well, it will take some getting used to, but it at least isn't an annoying and somewhat creepy display glitch that haunts you. That scary glitch with the display is at least getting noticed by Google with the intentions of getting fixed. Here, it's not a bug that needs fixing, so there's that.
You're holding it wrong
The Mountain View tech giant swapped the bottom speaker and mic positions on the phone. Because of this little change, people who are right-handed may end up actually covering the mic while recording videos in landscape mode.
Curious little change can ruin your landscape mode videos on Pixel 10 Pro XL
However, as Artem Russakovskii highlighted, that switch is also causing the unintended effect that the mic is now on the left. And yep, this means it can easily be covered by your palm if you're right-handed and holding the phone in landscape mode. And this can cause the audio on your video not to be as good as it should be.
As you can see, we're not talking here about a software or hardware bug with the mike, but a simple design. Luckily, there's an easy workaround - rotate the phone 180 degrees so your right hand isn't covering the mic. Unfortunately, though, this may feel a bit awkward if you're right-handed, but it is what Google decided that it is, after all.
Turns out that on the Pixel 10, the engineering team has swapped the bottom (when holding upright) mic and speaker positions.— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 18, 2025
This means that when holding the phone in landscape orientation, the speaker is now on top and microphone on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/LTulkyKKQr
It may take a while to get used to
I think that, generally speaking, this little design change with its unintended effect is not the end of the world. People can get used to all sorts of things, so maybe with practice, you'll start noticing it less and less. The thing is, most people shoot videos in portrait mode anyway, as those are the hot deal on social media right now.
Of course, it would've been ideal if the design were perfect, but such a thing as perfection doesn't exist. So, well, it will take some getting used to, but it at least isn't an annoying and somewhat creepy display glitch that haunts you. That scary glitch with the display is at least getting noticed by Google with the intentions of getting fixed. Here, it's not a bug that needs fixing, so there's that.
Recommended Stories
