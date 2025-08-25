Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Limited-time deal makes the Google Pixel Tablet unbelievably affordable

You can now save up to $170 on the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon thanks to this brilliant limited-time sale.

Google Pixel Tablet on a wooden table.
The Google Pixel Tablet, released back in 2023, might never get a successor. But if you’re hunting for a solid bargain on your next Android device, this one’s worth a serious look. Why? Right now, the slate boasts a rare and exciting $150 discount in its 128GB Porcelain colorway, bringing it to about $250 on Amazon.

Pixel Tablet, 128GB, Porcelain: $150 off

$150 off (38%)
The Google Pixel Tablet is a fantastic choice for media consumption, especially right now! The 128GB model in Porcelain is now down by $150 at Amazon, bringing the model without a charging dock to a much more affordable price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Tablet, 256GB: save $170 at Amazon

$170 off (34%)
Want more space onboard your Google Pixel Tablet? Not a problem! Amazon has also slashed the 256GB model in Obsidian and Porcelain by $170, bringing it to its best price in weeks. Take advantage before this limited-time sale expires.
Buy at Amazon

By the way, Amazon offered the same $150 discount during last month’s Prime Day. And let us tell you — although it’s not a spring chicken, this bad boy doesn’t often get such deep discounts. Users looking for more onboard storage aren’t left out either! They can get either the Obsidian or the Porcelain variant without a charging speaker dock for $170 off!

When we tested it (check our Pixel Tablet review), we found this Android tablet fantastic for casual media consumption. It has a 10.95-inch LCD display with a modest 60Hz refresh rate. While that might not sound exciting, colors look sharp, brightness is decent, and the resolution is more than good enough given the it’s current asking price.

What about performance? Well, this puppy is no Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra rival, and it certainly can’t beat iPads in terms of horsepower. Equipped with a Tensor G2 chip under the hood, the slate delivers smooth performance for daily tasks, plus it has some AI-powered features like Magic Editor, text-to-speech, and more. Then again, if you’re looking for solid horsepower, this model might not be the best choice.

In addition, although a 2023 model, the Pixel Tablet still receives security updates. Google has promised a minimum of five years of security updates, which means you should be covered until 2028.

So, what do you think? If the Pixel Tablet checks your boxes, now’s definitely the time to snag one. And remember — Amazon usually doesn’t keep such deep discounts for too long, so you might want to hurry up.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless