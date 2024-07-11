



Pixel 9 , 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. In fact, those very names are far from etched in stone, and if you ask this writer, following the simply branded first-gen Of course, it's still way too early to know anything for sure about the, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold. In fact, those very names are far from etched in stone, and if you ask this writer, following the simply branded first-gen Pixel Fold with a Pixel 9 Pro Fold would be a terrible marketing move on Google's part.





Pixel 8 duo. But the price tag of the search giant's sophomore foldable effort is much more important than its moniker, and the same undoubtedly goes for the three expected sequels to last year'sduo.

That's a lot of (European) money for the "vanilla" Pixel 9





128GB Pixel 9 - €899;

- €899; 256GB Pixel 9 - €999;

- €999; 128GB Pixel 9 Pro - €1099;

Pro - €1099; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro - €1199;

Pro - €1199; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro - €1329;

Pro - €1329; 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - €1199;

- €1199; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - €1299;

- €1299; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - €1429;

- €1429; 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL - €1689;

- €1689; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold - €1899;

Pro Fold - €1899; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold - €2029.



Before we even start to analyze these rumored numbers, it's crucial to highlight (once again) that we're dealing with mere speculation for the time being and that nothing is confirmed just yet. It's equally important to remind you that there's no point in converting those European prices into US dollars, which would only create unnecessary panic.









Pixel 9 Pro Fold is all but guaranteed to cost less than $2200 (which equals €2029 at today's conversion rate) in a top-of-the-line 512GB storage configuration. No, the Pixel 9 will most definitely not start at $975 (which is the equivalent of €899) stateside, and thePro Fold is all but guaranteed to cost less than $2200 (which equals €2029 at today's conversion rate) in a top-of-the-line 512GB storage configuration.





Pixel 9 would be a whopping €100 more expensive than the "standard" Unfortunately, the non-Pro and non-XLwould be a whopping €100 more expensive than the "standard" Pixel 8 in an entry-level 128 gig variant and a simply bonkers €140 costlier with 256GB storage in France if this new report pans out. That could certainly result in a significant price hike around the world (North America included), which is going to be pretty hard to stomach even for the most devoted Google fans out there.









Pixel 9 Pro Fold (aka Pixel Fold 's base European price while costing €10 more with 512GB storage. Last but certainly not least, thePro Fold (aka Pixel Fold 2 ) is expected to expand beyond its predecessor's four markets and retain the first-gen's base European price while costing €10 more with 512GB storage.

So what should you expect in terms of US prices?





128GB Pixel 9 - $799;

- $799; 256GB Pixel 9 - $899;

- $899; 128GB Pixel 9 Pro - $999;

Pro - $999; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro - $1099;

Pro - $1099; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro - $1229;

Pro - $1229; 128GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - $1099;

- $1099; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - $1199;

- $1199; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro XL - $1329;

- $1329; 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL - $1589;

- $1589; 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold - $1799;

Pro Fold - $1799; 512GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold - $1929.

Recommended Stories To be perfectly clear, these figures are merely one writer's educated guesses based on the relatively trustworthy Dealabs Magazine predictions listed and discussed above, as well as recent history and general common sense.











Pixel 9 , which would have to go head-to-head against the non-Plus and non-Ultra Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to remain a little cheaper than the hot new The same goes for the "vanilla", which would have to go head-to-head against the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S24 , while thePro Fold is expected to remain a little cheaper than the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 6 (killer pre-order deals notwithstanding).



