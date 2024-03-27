Up Next:
New Pixel 9 renders surface as exciting news breaks about a premium Pixel 9 Pro XL model
Google is adding a new premium Pixel 9 model to the two that have been expected. 91mobiles reports that in addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, Google will offer a third Pixel 9 phone this fall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL which brings back the XL branding that Google used for its premium handsets up until the Pixel 6 series was released in 2021. Additionally, Onleaks and 91mobiles also released a new render of the Pixel 9.
The Pixel 9 will feature a flat frame including a rear camera bar hosting two cameras. Earlier renders released in January by Onleaks and 91mobiles were thought to show the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Instead, Steve Hemmerstoffer from OnLeaks now says that those two renders were of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL which is why it was originally thought that the Pixel 9 would have three rear cameras on the back.
So the bottom line is that Onleaks and 91mobiles did not release a render of the Pixel 9 until today. Based on the new render, the Pixel 9 handset features rounded corners with a flat display and, as noted, there are two lenses inside the redesigned camera bar, not three. The OLED display weighs in at 6.03 inches and the rear camera bar looks pretty thick based on the video of the render. OnLeaks says that the Pixel 9 measures 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm pushing out to 12mm thanks to the camera bar.
The Pixel 9 series is expected to sport the new adaptive touch feature that will adjust the sensitivity of the touchscreen depending on the user's environment. This will allow the display to register inputs even if the screen is wet from rain or sweat. The phones will also support Qi2 wireless charging which delivers charging speeds as fast as 15W wirelessly. All three phones will be powered by the Google Tensor 4 application processor.
