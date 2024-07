Pixel 9 looks swoon-worthy in pink paint job in leaked hands-on video

A May report said that the . What we are seeing today is apparently the Peony variant and it looks prettier than anyone expected.



Since Google is expected to shake things up quite a bit this year by releasing three Pixel 9 models instead of two and announcing its new phones before the next iPhone. The company is also rumored to tweak the design of the phone and per a new leak, the standard model will also be available in a lively pink hue. A May report said that the Pixel 9 would be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, and Peony. What we are seeing today is apparently the Peony variant and it looks prettier than anyone expected.

In a video posted by X user Hani Mohamed Bioud, we get to see a pink-colored Pixel 9. The caption says that the "Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria," which supposedly means that dealers in the country have already received the phone. Since Google will likely announce its new lineup on August 13, this might be a retail unit and not a dummy model.





Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024



Regardless, if this is what the pink Pixel 9 is going to look like, we bet the color is going to be one of the things that will help it make it to the top phones of 2024 list