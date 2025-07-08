Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Amazon is ready to make you a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer you can't refuse

If you like high-end book-style foldables with huge screens and excellent designs, you're going to find it very hard to turn down this sweet new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deal.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Can anyone rain on Samsung's parade with less than 24 hours to go to the hugely anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch event? While OnePlus made a rather timid attempt with today's Nord 5 announcement, Google and Amazon are joining forces to bring the Pixel 9 Pro Fold down to a truly irresistible price.

Normally available for $1,799 and up, Big G's sophomore foldable effort can be had at a never-before-seen discount of $400 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant for a limited time. Like all the other killer Prime Day 2025 deals we've been telling you about since early in the AM hours today, this spectacular promotion also requires an Amazon Prime membership... and nothing else.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$400 off (22%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

Previously marked down by no more than $350 with no strings attached, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold eclipses the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a number of key departments, starting with the 8-inch size of the primary foldable screen. The 6.3-inch cover display is also no pushover, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology, and the cameras are... about as capable and as versatile as you'd expect from a Google-made phone in 2025.

Of course, an improved Pixel 10 Pro Fold is widely expected to come out by the end of 2025 as well, but its upgrades are likely to be marginal at best. As such, you might not want to wait until late next month to be charged $1,799 (or more) for a familiar-looking book-style foldable with a new chip under the hood and few other notable changes.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is obviously all but guaranteed to cost a small fortune with... important but not exactly life-altering upgrades over its predecessor, while said predecessor is undoubtedly the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold alternative to consider right now. That is, if you manage to take advantage of its colossal $900 discount available exclusively for Prime members with 512 gigs of internal storage space only.

You're looking at a very tough decision here, but whatever you end up choosing, I can pretty much promise you won't feel buyer's remorse afterward, as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Z Fold 6 are both among the greatest foldable devices out there today, and tomorrow, and the day after.

