Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals to expect
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event is coming up soon! And if you’re all prepped up and ready to welcome this new foldable, you’d probably want to know what kind of deals to expect, right? Well, lucky for you, pre-order deals will probably go live soon after the phone’s announcement.
So far, rumors have it that the event will take place on July 10, possibly in Paris. Stay with us if you’re a foldable phone fan and intend to give the upcoming device a whirl! We’ll tell you everything you need to know about expected deals, not just from Samsung itself but from online sellers and some major US carriers as well. We’ll regularly update this page, showing you the best offers once they go live.
So far, rumors have it that the event will take place on July 10, possibly in Paris. Stay with us if you’re a foldable phone fan and intend to give the upcoming device a whirl! We’ll tell you everything you need to know about expected deals, not just from Samsung itself but from online sellers and some major US carriers as well. We’ll regularly update this page, showing you the best offers once they go live.
In case you don't feel like waiting for the next Galaxy foldable experience, consider getting the Z Fold 5, which arrives at greatly discounted prices right now.
Jump to:
Jump to:
- Expected pre-order deals at Samsung
- Expected pre-order deals at online merchants
- Expected pre-order deals at carriers
Starting Z Fold 6 price
Most likely, the base storage model will again start at $1,799.99. That’s undoubtedly quite hefty, even for a foldable phone.
On the bright side, you’ll almost certainly be able to get the next Galaxy foldable phone with a free storage upgrade straight from the official store. Some tempting reservation bonuses might also be available through Samsung’s early reservation program.
Should you participate in the Samsung early reservation program?
In case you don’t know, Samsung often launches an early reservation program for its upcoming devices. It usually happens before the Unpacked event itself and gives users a $50 Samsung Credit. Once pre-orders start, you’ll get the chance to use this credit as a discount for accessories or (possibly) the phone itself.
While this campaign usually lasts only for a short while, Samsung kept its $50 Credit even when pre-orders for the S24 lineup began. While we can’t be sure whether this will be the case with the Z Fold 6, getting the discount post-reservation would undoubtedly be cool.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Samsung
Like every other Galaxy phone, we expect the best pre-order deals for the Z Fold 6 to come straight from Samsung. Once the phone is up for pre-order, you’ll most likely get a free storage upgrade available at the official store.
Usually, trade-in deals are also available as soon as pre-orders start, so we’re definitely expecting those. If we are to judge from the Z Fold 5 pre-order campaign, trade-in bonuses will probably amount to up to $1,000 on eligible devices.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at online merchants
Of course, it won’t be just Samsung.com offering pre-orders on unlocked versions of the upcoming Z Fold 6. The smartphone will be available for pre-order at major online sellers, such as Amazon and Best Buy.
Last year’s pre-order campaign at Amazon saw the Z Fold 5 with a $200 Gift Card plus a free storage upgrade. We don’t know if the storage upgrade will apply this year, but we’ll most certainly have the $200 Gift Card with Amazon pre-orders on the Z Fold 6.
- Z Fold 6 Amazon pre-order deals
The Z Fold 6 will probably be available for pre-order at Best Buy as well. We expect deals here to be similar to what Amazon offers, meaning there’ll most likely be a $200 Gift Card attached to the phone.
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Best Buy
Recommended Stories
Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile
If you’re a Verizon subscriber, a T-Mobile user, or trust AT&T to be your carrier, you’re in luck! All of these carriers will most likely launch their own pre-order campaigns for Samsung’s upcoming foldable perfection.
- Verizon Pre-order deals on Z Fold 6
According to last year’s pre-order campaign, Verizon will most likely offer this year’s big foldable at up to $1,000 off with qualified trade-ins and select Verizon plans.
Samsung.com will most likely let you pre-order your hot new Z Fold 6 with a T-Mobile plan. If history is any indication, you should be able to get up to $1,000 off with a new line activation and a trade-in. It’s a given that you’d most likely have to pick from one of several select plans to claim T-Mobile’s pre-order deal for the foldable phone.
- Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at T-Mobile
AT&T's pre-order deal on the Z Fold 6 might include a free storage upgrade, a trade-in bonus of up to $1,000 on select phones, and an eligible plan. At this point, it’s too early to determine whether the AT&T pre-order deal will require new line activation or will apply to upgrades as well.
- AT&T pre-order deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: