Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals to expect

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals to expect
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event is coming up soon! And if you’re all prepped up and ready to welcome this new foldable, you’d probably want to know what kind of deals to expect, right? Well, lucky for you, pre-order deals will probably go live soon after the phone’s announcement.

So far, rumors have it that the event will take place on July 10, possibly in Paris. Stay with us if you’re a foldable phone fan and intend to give the upcoming device a whirl! We’ll tell you everything you need to know about expected deals, not just from Samsung itself but from online sellers and some major US carriers as well. We’ll regularly update this page, showing you the best offers once they go live.

In case you don't feel like waiting for the next Galaxy foldable experience, consider getting the Z Fold 5, which arrives at greatly discounted prices right now.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, 256GB: save $400

Right now, Amazon sells the hot Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB at $400 off. This saves you 22% on this amazing foldable device.
$400 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): now up to $800 off with a trade-in

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage is available at up to $800 off with a trade-in at the official Samsung store. Right now, no discounts are available without a trade-in.
$800 off (44%) Trade-in
$999 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung


Jump to: 

Starting Z Fold 6 price


Most likely, the base storage model will again start at $1,799.99. That’s undoubtedly quite hefty, even for a foldable phone.

On the bright side, you’ll almost certainly be able to get the next Galaxy foldable phone with a free storage upgrade straight from the official store. Some tempting reservation bonuses might also be available through Samsung’s early reservation program.

Should you participate in the Samsung early reservation program?


In case you don’t know, Samsung often launches an early reservation program for its upcoming devices. It usually happens before the Unpacked event itself and gives users a $50 Samsung Credit. Once pre-orders start, you’ll get the chance to use this credit as a discount for accessories or (possibly) the phone itself.

While this campaign usually lasts only for a short while, Samsung kept its $50 Credit even when pre-orders for the S24 lineup began. While we can’t be sure whether this will be the case with the Z Fold 6, getting the discount post-reservation would undoubtedly be cool.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Samsung


Like every other Galaxy phone, we expect the best pre-order deals for the Z Fold 6 to come straight from Samsung. Once the phone is up for pre-order, you’ll most likely get a free storage upgrade available at the official store.

Usually, trade-in deals are also available as soon as pre-orders start, so we’re definitely expecting those. If we are to judge from the Z Fold 5 pre-order campaign, trade-in bonuses will probably amount to up to $1,000 on eligible devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at online merchants


Of course, it won’t be just Samsung.com offering pre-orders on unlocked versions of the upcoming Z Fold 6. The smartphone will be available for pre-order at major online sellers, such as Amazon and Best Buy.

  •  Z Fold 6 Amazon pre-order deals

Last year’s pre-order campaign at Amazon saw the Z Fold 5 with a $200 Gift Card plus a free storage upgrade. We don’t know if the storage upgrade will apply this year, but we’ll most certainly have the $200 Gift Card with Amazon pre-orders on the Z Fold 6.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Best Buy

The Z Fold 6 will probably be available for pre-order at Best Buy as well. We expect deals here to be similar to what Amazon offers, meaning there’ll most likely be a $200 Gift Card attached to the phone.

Recommended Stories
Usually, Best Buy also allows trade-ins for those who want to save even more. We should note, however, that we’re not 100% positive whether this extra savings opportunity will go live once pre-orders begin. Additionally, there may also be storage upgrades available during the pre-order campaign.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile


If you’re a Verizon subscriber, a T-Mobile user, or trust AT&T to be your carrier, you’re in luck! All of these carriers will most likely launch their own pre-order campaigns for Samsung’s upcoming foldable perfection.

  • Verizon Pre-order deals on Z Fold 6

According to last year’s pre-order campaign, Verizon will most likely offer this year’s big foldable at up to $1,000 off with qualified trade-ins and select Verizon plans.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at T-Mobile

Samsung.com will most likely let you pre-order your hot new Z Fold 6 with a T-Mobile plan. If history is any indication, you should be able to get up to $1,000 off with a new line activation and a trade-in. It’s a given that you’d most likely have to pick from one of several select plans to claim T-Mobile’s pre-order deal for the foldable phone.

  • AT&T pre-order deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6

AT&T's pre-order deal on the Z Fold 6 might include a free storage upgrade, a trade-in bonus of up to $1,000 on select phones, and an eligible plan. At this point, it’s too early to determine whether the AT&T pre-order deal will require new line activation or will apply to upgrades as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless