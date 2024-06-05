Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals to expect

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage is available at up to $800 off with a trade-in at the official Samsung store. Right now, no discounts are available without a trade-in.

Last year’s pre-order campaign at Amazon saw the Z Fold 5 with a $200 Gift Card plus a free storage upgrade. We don’t know if the storage upgrade will apply this year, but we’ll most certainly have the $200 Gift Card with Amazon pre-orders on the Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Best Buy

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile





If you’re a Verizon subscriber, a T-Mobile user, or trust AT&T to be your carrier, you’re in luck! All of these carriers will most likely launch their own pre-order campaigns for Samsung’s upcoming foldable perfection.





Verizon Pre-order deals on Z Fold 6

According to last year’s pre-order campaign, Verizon will most likely offer this year’s big foldable at up to $1,000 off with qualified trade-ins and select Verizon plans.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals at T-Mobile

T-Mobile

foldable phone

The Z Fold 6 will probably be available for pre-order at Best Buy as well. We expect deals here to be similar to what Amazon offers, meaning there’ll most likely be a $200 Gift Card attached to the phone.Usually, Best Buy also allows trade-ins for those who want to save even more. We should note, however, that we’re not 100% positive whether this extra savings opportunity will go live once pre-orders begin. Additionally, there may also be storage upgrades available during the pre-order campaign.Samsung.com will most likely let you pre-order your hot new Z Fold 6 with aplan. If history is any indication, you should be able to get up to $1,000 off with a new line activation and a trade-in. It’s a given that you’d most likely have to pick from one of several select plans to claim T-Mobile’s pre-order deal for the