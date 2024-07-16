Pixel 9 Pro vs Galaxy S24: Can Google beat Samsung at the AI game?

Intro









Google is slowly trying to become the third big player on the smartphone scene. This year, the company has decided to expand its portfolio and offer three flagship Pixel models, plus one foldable. This situation seems very similar to the three models Samsung is currently offering in its flagship portfolio, and it is also close to what Apple is doing. This transformation also saw the Pixel 9 Pro shrink to the size of the vanilla Pixel 9 to open some space for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Now, the Pixel 9 Pro is much closer to the Galaxy S24, than it's to the Plus or Ultra models from the Korean company. That's why, today we're going to pit against each other the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S24 in a battle for the best Android phone. The Pixel 9 Pro is still a couple of weeks away; its official unveiling is set for August 13, but we know almost everything to conduct this preliminary comparison, which we will later update with tests and benchmarks.





Design and Display Quality

Pixel 9 Pro is smaller than its predecessor, and it's also radically different design-wise. It's the first big change since the



Some might say that the Pixel 9 Pro looks strangely similar to an iPhone or a Galaxy S-series device, and we guess it's just how things are nowadays.



There are similarities in the flat sides, front and back, for sure. The thing that's different, is the aforementioned camera bump. It's an evolution of the Camera Bar in the sense that it's still horizontal, but now it doesn't span across the whole body, and it doesn't look like an integral part of the frame. It's a more conventional camera bump with an oval shape protruding from the back.



The Galaxy S24 looks pretty similar from the front, with a similar aspect ratio, curves on the edges, a flat frame, and a flat display. The only design difference now seems to be the camera system.



The materials are also the usual suspects—aluminum and glass—on both phones. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have a matte finish, a kind of frosted glass look and feel, but overall the materials are the same, and the sizes and weights should also be similar. We know the exact dimensions of the S25 and its weight, but the Pixel 9 Pro is still under wraps, so we have to wait for a totally objective comparison, but we expect these two to be very close.



Moving to the displays, we now have a 6.24-inch panel on the Pixel 9 Pro, much closer to the 6.2-inch display of the Galaxy S24. Both of these OLED panels come with a FHD+ resolution and a similar aspect ratio, and even though we don't have the brightness figures for the Pixel 9 Pro, we expect similar performance on that front. The Galaxy S24 is rated at 2600 nits of peak brightness, and we were able to measure 1,344 nits of real-world brightness. The Pixel 8 Pro managed 1,449, so we should expect the Pixel 9 Pro to build upon that and probably outshine the Galaxy S24.





Performance and Software

"For Galaxy" should still win this fight, but not the war





Galaxy S24 is a known variable in this equation. This phones comes equipped with the



The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature the in-house developed Tensor G4 processor, and even though it might not be as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , especially in synthetic benchmarks, Google has spent some time making sure it can tackle machine learning tasks, hence it might have a potential advantage when we talk about AI.



Speaking of AI, the Galaxy S25 features the Galaxy AI Suite, a comprehensive set of AI tools, meant to make your life easier. And despite the efforts of other big names to offer something similar, Samsung's AI package seems the most polished at the moment.



The Pixel 9 Pro , however, might change that. Google is already working on integrating Gemini, its Large Language Model, into Android and previous Pixel phones. We expect some really cool Pixel 9 AI features, so this fight is far from over, despite the fact that the Galaxy S24 will probably win on raw hardware power.



Let's mention the RAM and storage situation real quick. The Galaxy S24 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, while the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to have 12GB of RAM, and there's a chance the phone will start at 256GB to further differentiate itself from the vanilla Pixel 9.



Camera Let the AI rule the game

Galaxy S24 features largely unchanged camera hardware, compared to its predecessor, namely a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X telephoto.



The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, and the smaller Pixel 9 Pro might swap that for a traditional telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Which will subsequently make the phone even more similar to the Galaxy S24 .



Normally, this section is full of photo and video samples, and those are coming soon, for sure. For now, what we can do is mention the hardware involved. The Galaxy S24 features largely unchanged camera hardware, compared to its predecessor, namely a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP 3X telephoto. We expect the Pixel 9 Pro to succumb to the same trend and rely on the same hardware, while perfecting the post-processing algorithms to increase the photo and video quality. However, there might be a change to the telephoto due to the smaller physical size of the device. The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a periscope telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, and the smaller Pixel 9 Pro might swap that for a traditional telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Which will subsequently make the phone even more similar to the Galaxy S24. Stay tuned for side-by-side samples once the Pixel 9 Pro hits the shelves and our test benches.

Battery Life and Charging Advantage Pixel, potentially

There's a potential shift in battery capacity coming to the Pixel 9 Pro , again due to the smaller size. The predecessor launched with a 5,050mAh battery, but the 9 Pro is expected to mimic the regular Pixel size-wise, so we expect a 4,500mAh battery.



The Galaxy S24 , on the other hand, comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, so the Pixel has a potential advantage here.



When it comes to charging, both of these phones aren't breaking any speed records. The Galaxy S24 comes with a rather uninspiring 25W wired charging support, and Google will probably keep the 30W wired charging from the Pixel 8 Pro .





Specs Comparison









*-rumored specs





Which one should you buy?





Normally, the newer model has an intrinsic advantage over the older one. We still don't have the whole picture, and parts of the Pixel 9 Pro puzzle are still missing. Nevertheless, Google has an upper hand when it comes to software updates and distribution, and the potential to offer better AI features.



On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro will most likely be significantly more expensive than the Galaxy S24 , with the latter enjoying additional trade-in and promo deals. We need to update this comparison once the Pixel 9 Pro is official in order to give you objective advice on which one is the better choice and in what specific situation, too. Stay tuned, there's less than a month left until the curtain is lifted before the Pixel 9 Pro . Exciting times!



