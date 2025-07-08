Amazon is incredibly selling the gorgeous Galaxy S25 Edge at up to a $315 discount already

Galaxy S25





S25 Edge is marked down this heavily so soon after You'd better believe theis marked down this heavily so soon after its commercial debut , though, as you may not have a lot of time to take advantage of this particular Prime Day 2025 deal . That's because the $315 discount only applies to an entry-level 256GB storage variant in a single "Titanium Silver" colorway and a 512 gig configuration in "Titanium Icyblue" and "Titanium Jetblack" hues.

The latter model normally costs $1,219.99, in case you're wondering, and regardless of your digital hoarding needs, you'll get a generous 12GB RAM count to go with a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and thus guarantee silky smooth multitasking, as well as top-notch overall system performance.





The Galaxy S25 Edge units that are not currently available at a new record high discount of $315, by the way, can be had for $300 off their list prices, which still qualifies as an awesome Prime Day promotion and would represent a deeper-than-ever cut were it not for the slightly better offers detailed above.

Either way, the bang for buck here is... finally just right, at least if you're willing to make a pretty serious battery life compromise for the sake of style. Make no mistake, this is an undeniably stylish handset with a pretty much unbeatable 5.8mm profile (at least until Apple's iPhone 17 Air comes out), which could have only been achieved by massively trimming down the cell capacity of the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra





proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that real-life battery endurance is a problem, and unfortunately, the 25W charging speeds are also not great (to say the least) for a high-end Our Galaxy S25 Edge review proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that real-life battery endurance is a problem, and unfortunately, the 25W charging speeds are also not great (to say the least) for a high-end Android phone in 2025. On the bright side, the 200MP primary rear-facing camera is just as amazing as it sounds, and the same goes for a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology. Clearly, this is not a product for everyone, but if you think it's good enough for you, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger... as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.

If you found the $1,099.99 starting price of the fourthfamily member a little hard to stomach a couple of months ago, Amazon is looking to turn your frown upside down with an almost unbelievable new discount of 315 bucks.