New report leaks and 'confirms' even more Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 details

Pixel Watch 2





The Pixel 8 will be smaller and pack a larger battery than the Pixel 7





It might seem hard to believe, but the "vanilla" Pixel 8 is now essentially guaranteed to squeeze a decidedly hefty 4,600mAh cell into a relatively compact body with a 6.17-inch AMOLED display... somehow. In comparison, last year's Pixel 7 came with a 6.3-inch screen and 4,355mAh battery, which was not a bad combination by any means.









Pixel 8 will simply be better, and not just in those two departments, adding 120Hz refresh rate support to an already respectably sharp and smooth screen while of course also making a jump from Tensor G2 to Thewill simply be better, and not just in those two departments, adding 120Hz refresh rate support to an already respectably sharp and smooth screen while of course also making a jump from Tensor G2 to Tensor G3 processing power.





Pixel 8 variant, up from the €649 Pixel 7 , which sounds like an even worse hike The 8GB RAM count and the 128 and 256GB storage configurations are expected to go unchanged from 2022, and the same most likely goes for the 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, at least on the surface. European pricing is purportedly set at €799 for an entry-levelvariant, up from the €649, which sounds like an even worse hike than previously rumored





Pixel 8 will apparently come bundled with For what it's worth (and it's definitely worth a nice chunk of change), thewill apparently come bundled with a pair of noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro at no extra cost during its pre-order window.

The Pixel 8 Pro looks like a (costly) beast on paper





Tensor G3 SoC as its little brother, the 6.7-inch Obviously powered by the sameSoC as its little brother, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is set to house not just a couple of familiar-sounding 50 and 48MP shooters on its back but also a vastly improved 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens.









There's also a temperature sensor that today's report doesn't mention for some reason, as well as a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery under the hood compared to the 5,000mAh cell inside the Pixel 7 Pro





Much like its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro will hold an important advantage over the non-Pro model in the screen resolution department, producing 3120 x 1440 pixels instead of settling for a 2400 x 1080 count, while accommodating up to 512 gigs of data internally.





The Pixel Watch 2 is bound to look familiar





If you've ever seen the first-gen Pixel Watch in the flesh or on the web, you've basically seen its successor as well. Yes, it appears that the Pixel Watch 2 will keep everything from the 1.2-inch AMOLED display to the admittedly large bezels and even the 2GB RAM count unchanged, although weirdly enough, the storage space is tipped to go down from 32 to 16GB, which we really hope is some kind of a mistake.









What's definitely not a mistake is that the second-gen Pixel Watch will replace its predecessor's ancient Exynos 9110 processor with a much newer, faster, and more energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, which should greatly improve the overall performance while almost certainly having only a small impact on battery life.





Pixel Watch 2 will The cell size itself is expected to expand slightly from 294 to 306mAh, with everything from a heart rate monitor to a blood oxygen sensor undoubtedly present here to keep you healthy and fit with minimal effort. Like its forerunner, thewill withstand water immersion up to 50 meters and probably cost €399 in a Wi-Fi-only variant in European markets like Germany.