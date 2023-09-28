New report leaks and 'confirms' even more Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 details
Just when you thought that there was nothing left to be revealed about the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 ahead of their joint October 4 announcement, Roland Quandt strikes again today with even more information, more high-res imagery, and more corroboration of previously rumored details.
This is one of the most trusted and prolific mobile tech leakers in the world, mind you, so the chances of seeing every little tidbit, number, and feature mentioned in the latest WinFuture report (translated here) officially confirmed by Google next week are rock-solid, to say the least.
The Pixel 8 will be smaller and pack a larger battery than the Pixel 7
It might seem hard to believe, but the "vanilla" Pixel 8 is now essentially guaranteed to squeeze a decidedly hefty 4,600mAh cell into a relatively compact body with a 6.17-inch AMOLED display... somehow. In comparison, last year's Pixel 7 came with a 6.3-inch screen and 4,355mAh battery, which was not a bad combination by any means.
The Pixel 8 will simply be better, and not just in those two departments, adding 120Hz refresh rate support to an already respectably sharp and smooth screen while of course also making a jump from Tensor G2 to Tensor G3 processing power.
The 8GB RAM count and the 128 and 256GB storage configurations are expected to go unchanged from 2022, and the same most likely goes for the 50 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system, at least on the surface. European pricing is purportedly set at €799 for an entry-level Pixel 8 variant, up from the €649 Pixel 7, which sounds like an even worse hike than previously rumored.
For what it's worth (and it's definitely worth a nice chunk of change), the Pixel 8 will apparently come bundled with a pair of noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro at no extra cost during its pre-order window.
The Pixel 8 Pro looks like a (costly) beast on paper
Obviously powered by the same Tensor G3 SoC as its little brother, the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro is set to house not just a couple of familiar-sounding 50 and 48MP shooters on its back but also a vastly improved 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
There's also a temperature sensor that today's report doesn't mention for some reason, as well as a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery under the hood compared to the 5,000mAh cell inside the Pixel 7 Pro.
Much like its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro will hold an important advantage over the non-Pro model in the screen resolution department, producing 3120 x 1440 pixels instead of settling for a 2400 x 1080 count, while accommodating up to 512 gigs of data internally.
The 128, 256, and 512GB storage variants will all pack 12 gigs of memory, with the "cheapest" configuration fetching an arguably excessive €1,099 on the old continent with a brand-new Pixel Watch 2 included. That's up from €899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, which makes us highly doubt that the US market will not see any kind of price increase after all.
The Pixel Watch 2 is bound to look familiar
If you've ever seen the first-gen Pixel Watch in the flesh or on the web, you've basically seen its successor as well. Yes, it appears that the Pixel Watch 2 will keep everything from the 1.2-inch AMOLED display to the admittedly large bezels and even the 2GB RAM count unchanged, although weirdly enough, the storage space is tipped to go down from 32 to 16GB, which we really hope is some kind of a mistake.
What's definitely not a mistake is that the second-gen Pixel Watch will replace its predecessor's ancient Exynos 9110 processor with a much newer, faster, and more energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, which should greatly improve the overall performance while almost certainly having only a small impact on battery life.
The cell size itself is expected to expand slightly from 294 to 306mAh, with everything from a heart rate monitor to a blood oxygen sensor undoubtedly present here to keep you healthy and fit with minimal effort. Like its forerunner, the Pixel Watch 2 will withstand water immersion up to 50 meters and probably cost €399 in a Wi-Fi-only variant in European markets like Germany.
