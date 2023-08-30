Google announces an event for October 4, likely for Pixel 8
Just this morning, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 were spotted on the Google Store website and now, the company has formally revealed the announcement date for its upcoming devices.
Youtuber Marques Brownlee has posted an image of the Pixel 8 launch event invite on X, which was formerly known as Twitter. This is going to be an in-person event and even though the company hasn't explicitly said that it would announce the Pixel 8 during the event, it's pretty much a given. It will be held on October 4 in New York and like all high-profile launch events, it will also be broadcasted live online.
Pixel event invites also just went out. We are descending into the most fun time of the year pic.twitter.com/RZfpm4u6OZ— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 30, 2023
Google will probably also unveil the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 duo. It may feature some design tweaks, such as a thinner profile and an updated digital crown. The wearable will allegedly be fueled by the Snapdragon W5 and the new chipset may improve the battery life and help it last longer between charges. The wearable is expected to switch to aluminum from a stainless steel case and this will probably help it shed some weight.
This is a developing story...
Things that are NOT allowed: