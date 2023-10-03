Someone has posted a ton of photos taken from Pixel 8 and Pro
Google will officially unveil the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro tomorrow. The phones are expected to pack a decent amount of upgrades, including a faster and more power-efficient chip and bigger batteries with support for faster charging. Since the main focus of Pixel phones is the camera system, buyers will be most interested in knowing whether the new handsets' cameras are an improvement over the current generation, which are among the best camera phones in the market. To give us an idea of that, @PBKreviews has posted some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro camera samples.
We have already seen some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro unboxing and hands-on images, so it was only a matter of time until someone posted camera samples from the phones (via 9to5Google).
Google Pixel 8 Pro Photos. 0.5, 1x, 2x, 5x pic.twitter.com/ZC0VllPDUy— PBK (@PBKreviews) October 2, 2023
Pixel 8 Pro camera sample
They have posted photos of what seems like a backyard with a lush green tree. The Pixel 8 Pro sample gallery includes photos taken at 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x. The last image is apparently a digital crop and has not been taken from the dedicated telephoto camera. They have also shared images taken from the Pixel 8 at 0.5, 1x, and 2x.
Google Pixel 8 Photos. 0.5, 1x, 2x. pic.twitter.com/jZP4shVMfA— PBK (@PBKreviews) October 2, 2023
Pixel 8 camera sample
Lastly, PBKreviews have shared some Pixel 8 Pro images captured at nighttime with both Night Sight enabled and disabled.
Google Pixel 8 Pro Night Shots. (Some with night shot enabled and one without) pic.twitter.com/AM94xUCHIo— PBK (@PBKreviews) October 3, 2023
A few more Google Pixel 8 Pro night shots. pic.twitter.com/QAxGeyDwSi— PBK (@PBKreviews) October 3, 2023
Earlier rumors had claimed that the Pixel 8 series would use the bigger 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor but recent reports suggest that the phones will be sticking with the Pixel 7's ISOCELL GN1 module.
The Pixel 8 Pro will apparently get better at capturing low-light pictures by combining images from the main and telephoto cameras for sharper Night Sight images.
The new phones will seemingly go on sale on October 12. The Pixel 8 is rumored to cost $699, which would make it $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 8 Pro will continue to start at $899. Google will also announce the Pixel Watch 2 tomorrow.
