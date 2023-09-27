Seemingly official Pixel 8 vs 8 Pro document reveals another Pro-exclusive camera feature

Pixel 8 and Pro, from their specs to price and pre-order gift. This new one comes from At this point, next Wednesday's Made By Google event is looking like nothing more than a formality as a continuous stream of rumors has revealed everything there's to know about theand Pro, from their specs to price and pre-order gift. This new one comes from Evan Blass and highlights the differences between the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.





The main differences between the outgoing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the latter's bigger screen and battery, and telephoto camera. This year, there's going to be wider differentiation between the two models, despite the fact that they might be closer in price.





Pixel 8 Pro will be able to crank it down all the way to 1Hz, which should give a little boost to battery life. The Pixel 8 Pro will apparently have a 6.7-inch screen, bigger than the standard model's 6.2-inch display. One welcome change is that both variants are going to feature a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, but according to an earlier leak, only thewill be able to crank it down all the way to 1Hz, which should give a little boost to battery life.









The Pro will continue to be the only model with a telephoto camera and additionally, it may get a higher-resolution 48MP ultrawide shooter with upgraded autofocus and this could help it become one of the best camera phones of 2023





The differences don't stop there. As the leaked document shows, only the Pixel 8 Pro will have a new feature called Pro controls. According to an earlier leak, this mode will allow for greater, DSLR-like manual controls over the camera, including options such as shutter speed, ISO, and manual focus.





Lastly, the Pixel 8 Pro will also have a built-in thermometer which will presumably let you take your temperature.





Pixel 8 Pro 's bigger battery and faster 27W charging. The phone is also expected to have a Other differences that are not mentioned in today's leak are the's bigger battery and faster 27W charging. The phone is also expected to have a new time-of-flight (ToF) sensor for better autofocus.





Pixel 8 is Pixel 7 . Despite receiving many new upgrades, the Pro model will reportedly maintain its base price of $899 for reasons known only to Google. Both phones will allegedly be supported by Google for seven years . Theis expected to start at $699 , which would make it slightly more expensive than the $599. Despite receiving many new upgrades, the Pro model will reportedly maintain its base price of $899 for reasons known only to Google.





Early buyers will likely get the Pixel Buds Pro as a pre-order gift and the phones will be released on October 12.





Pixel 8 vs 8 Pro differences at a glance: