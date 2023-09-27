Yet another leak reveals Google's sweet pre-order gift for the non-Pro Pixel 8

even





A $200-worth gift for a $700 phone





You may or may not remember this now, but if you pre-ordered last year's Pixel 7 directly from Google, the search giant was kind enough to throw in some free store credit you could then use to get discounted accessories like a smartwatch or some earbuds.





Predictably enough, a somewhat similar launch deal is currently being cooked up for the improved Pixel 8 . But surprisingly or not, it appears that early adopters will be treated to a gratis pair of Pixel Buds Pro instead of a $100 Google Store voucher this time around.









Pixel 8 in a swanky "Peony Rose" color. That's an arguably less "flexible" but also objectively more valuable freebie, as Google's premium alternative to the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro normally costs $200. Technically, Roland Quandt doesn't mention these high-end noise-cancelling buds by name in his latest tweet (X.com post?) revealing the upcoming pre-order bundle, but we're 100 percent certain those are the Pixel Buds Pro and not the lower-end and lower-cost Pixel Buds A-Series pictured together with a non-Proin a swanky "Peony Rose" color.









Is there anything left to be revealed?





To be honest, we don't know but we really can't think of a lot of details that haven't appeared in some way, shape, or form on the interwebs over the last few weeks. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (and even the Pixel Watch 2 ) are essentially as transparent as glass with a week still to go until they will technically be officially announced and fully detailed, making us wonder what even is the point of a glamorous launch event now.





All that Google will do next Wednesday is confirm that the non-Pro Pixel 8 is indeed a 120Hz AMOLED affair with slightly less screen real estate than its 6.3-inch predecessor but somehow with a heftier battery under its hood, as well as unchanged (at least at first glance) dual rear-facing cameras.









On the same date, we should also get final and proper confirmation of the Pixel 8 Pro 's big upgrade from a 12 to a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and the integration of an all-new skin temperature sensor... that we highly doubt will prove as useful and as accurate as some of you might hope.





The two next big Google-made phones are also guaranteed to pack the same all-new The two next big Google-made phones are also guaranteed to pack the same all-new Tensor G3 processor and offer absolutely unrivaled software support , which might prove to be the number one selling point here, possibly followed by a bunch of camera tricks and wizardry that only the search giant can consistently deliver, improve, and refine year after year and Pixel generation after generation.